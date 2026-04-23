Megafurniture Strengthens 2026 Category Focus on Dining, Sofa, and Storage Furniture to Support Smarter Research and Room-Based Planning in Singapore

Megafurniture, a leading Singapore home furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury furniture, has announced an enhanced 2026 focus on dining, sofa, and storage categories. The strategic move is designed to help customers conduct more effective research, make better comparisons, and plan cohesive room layouts across living, dining, and bedroom spaces.

Recognising that Singapore homeowners increasingly evaluate furniture by how pieces work together rather than in isolation, Megafurniture is placing greater emphasis on these three core categories. Shoppers today frequently research how a dining table influences family gatherings, how a sofa defines living room comfort, and how storage solutions maintain long-term organisation — all within the constraints of HDB flats, condominiums, and landed homes.

The renewed focus highlights best-selling and newly arrived pieces that combine modern design with practical functionality. In the dining category, featured items include the Ademaro Extendable Dining Table and the Aesen Sintered Stone Dining Table, both ideal for flexible entertaining in compact spaces. Sofa selections spotlight popular models such as the Ulysses Fabric L-Shaped Sofa (Pet Friendly) and the Jessica Belgium Fabric Sofa (Water Repellent), offering durable, family-friendly options with clean contemporary lines.

Storage solutions receive equal attention, with standout pieces like the Oline Sliding Door Wardrobe (available in 5ft, 6ft, and 8ft sizes), the Harold Wooden Chest of Drawers (now $699, save 36%), and the Tommy Wooden Chest of Drawers series. Many of these items are currently available under the ongoing RESET SALE, with discounts reaching up to 47% on selected wardrobes and storage units, and up to 70% on select sofas and dining pieces.

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“Customers are approaching furniture purchases with more planning and research than ever before,” said a Megafurniture spokesperson. “They no longer view a sofa, dining set, or storage piece in isolation. They compare how these items coordinate across rooms — balancing style, room dimensions, daily use, and long-term value. Our 2026 category focus makes that comparison process clearer and more confident.”

This initiative aligns with Megafurniture’s broader commitment to transparent pricing, low-overhead operations, and customer-first service. By showcasing dining, sofa, and storage collections side-by-side both online and in-store, the company aims to simplify the furnishing journey for first-time homeowners, renovators, and those refreshing existing spaces.

Shoppers can explore the full range at megafurniture.sg or visit the expansive showrooms to view coordinated room settings. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, while the new Giant Tampines outlet serves east-side residents.

The renewed focus highlights best-selling and newly arrived pieces that combine modern design with practical functionality. In the dining category, featured items include the Ademaro Extendable Dining Table and the Aesen Sintered Stone Dining Table, both ideal for flexible entertaining in compact spaces with durable surfaces that resist stains and scratches. Sofa selections spotlight popular models such as the Ulysses Fabric L-Shaped Sofa (Pet Friendly) and the Jessica Belgium Fabric Sofa (Water Repellent), offering durable, family-friendly options with clean contemporary lines, easy-clean fabrics, and generous seating that suits both small living rooms and open-concept layouts.

Storage solutions receive equal attention, with standout pieces like the Oline Sliding Door Wardrobe (available in 5ft, 6ft, and 8ft sizes), the Harold Wooden Chest of Drawers (now $699, save 36%), and the Tommy Wooden Megafurniture has strengthened its 2026 focus on dining, sofa, and storage furniture to help Singapore homeowners research, compare, and plan cohesive room layouts more effectively. The push highlights key pieces with up to 70% off under the ongoing RESET SALE. series. Many of these items are currently available under the ongoing RESET SALE, with discounts reaching up to 47% on selected wardrobes and storage units, and attractive savings on select sofas and dining pieces. These promotions make coordinated room planning more accessible for budget-conscious homeowners.

“Customers are approaching furniture purchases with more planning and research than ever before,” said a Megafurniture spokesperson. “They no longer view a sofa, dining set, or storage piece in isolation. They compare how these items coordinate across rooms — balancing style, room dimensions, daily use, and long-term value. Our 2026 category focus makes that comparison process clearer and more confident, helping shoppers visualise complete room solutions instead of single items.”

This initiative aligns with Megafurniture’s broader commitment to transparent pricing, low-overhead operations, and customer-first service. By showcasing dining, sofa, and storage collections side-by-side both online and in-store, the company aims to simplify the furnishing journey for first-time homeowners, renovators, and those refreshing existing spaces. The emphasis also supports the rising trend of deliberate, research-driven buying, where customers review product specifications, customer feedback, and room-setting visuals before making decisions.

Shoppers can explore the full range at megafurniture.sg or visit the expansive showrooms to view coordinated room settings. The flagship store spans over 30,000 sq ft at 134 Joo Seng Road, while the new Giant Tampines outlet serves east-side residents with extended evening hours.

About Megafurniture

Megafurniture Singapore is a leading Singapore furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury and modern home furnishings. Committed to providing stylish, functional, and reliable furniture without high-pressure sales tactics, the company operates with transparent pricing and low overheads to deliver exceptional value to homeowners. Guided by its mission of “Creating spaces that inspire and delight,” Megafurniture caters to every home type — HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties — through two convenient showrooms: its flagship 30,000 sq ft space at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, and the new Giant Tampines location at 21 Tampines North Drive 2.

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The extensive product range spans all major furniture categories, including: • Living Room Furniture – sofas, coffee tables, TV consoles, and storage units • Bedroom Furniture – bed frames, storage beds, side tables, wardrobes, cupboards, and chests of drawers • Mattresses & Bedding – premium Somnuz® mattress collections • Dining Room Furniture – dining tables (including extendable designs), dining chairs, and full dining sets • Home Office & Study Furniture – desks, study tables, and office chairs • Special Collections – Prestige luxury line, Pet-Friendly (scratch-resistant), Water-Repellent, and Sintered Stone surfaces

All pieces are available in trending styles such as Japandi, Scandinavian, Mid-Century, Minimalist, and Modern Contemporary. Shoppers can browse the full collection online at megafurniture.sg or experience the furniture in real room settings at the showrooms.