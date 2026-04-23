Wayfront Relaunches as Agency Operations Platform Built for Productized Services

Wayfront has officially relaunched after a comprehensive platform upgrade to mark a strategic pivot toward serving next-generation digital agencies that sell productized services rather than custom project work. The company, previously operating as Service Provider Pro, built its reputation helping agencies process over $500 million in service sales – and the rebrand reflects where the market has moved.

The productized agency model has gained serious traction over the past several years. Instead of quoting custom projects and negotiating scope for every client, these agencies package their services into fixed-price offerings with defined deliverables. SEO audits for a flat fee. Monthly content packages. Unlimited video editing subscriptions. The model scales better than traditional agency work, but it requires different infrastructure to run properly.

That’s the gap Wayfront fills. The platform consolidates the tools a productized agency needs into a single system: client portal, billing and subscriptions, CRM, project management, intake forms, helpdesk, referral programs, and analytics. Running that stack through five or six disconnected tools creates friction that compounds as agencies grow. Wayfront’s approach puts everything in one place so selling and delivering services stops being the bottleneck.

The client portal sits at the center of how the platform works. Clients log in to view orders, track project progress, access deliverables, manage payments, and communicate with the team – all branded to the agency. That self-service capability cuts down on back-and-forth that eats into margins when clients have questions about invoices or project status.

Billing handles the complexity that comes with productized services: one-time payments, subscriptions, add-ons, upsells, and flexible checkout flows. The system generates invoices and processes payments through Stripe or PayPal. It also syncs with accounting software. Automated reminders chase late payments so agency owners don’t have to.

Project management ties directly into the sales process. When a client pays, Wayfront can automatically create a project with the right tasks, deadlines, team assignments, and SOPs attached. No manual setup required. If clients delay submitting intake forms, deadlines shift automatically to reflect the delay. Small automations like that add up when an agency handles dozens of active projects.

The agency AI automation platform capabilities extend to how teams interact with client data. Built-in AI can query centralized information to surface insights about which clients are ready for upsells or which services generate the most revenue per hour of delivery work.

White-label reseller functionality opens another growth channel entirely. Agencies can let other agencies resell their productized services through branded portals with custom pricing and terms – a way to scale revenue without directly acquiring more end clients.

Wayfront integrates with over 40 external tools including Agency Analytics, Zapier, Google Sheets, Airtable, and various reporting platforms. Agencies that need deeper customization can access the developer platform with API, webhooks, and frontend code editing.

The platform serves SEO agencies, link building operations, social media management firms, content agencies, video editing services, and local SEO specialists – essentially any agency that packages its work into repeatable offerings rather than custom scopes.

Thousands of agencies currently use Wayfront across different niches and stages of growth. The platform offers a 14-day free trial that includes an optional onboarding call with the team.

More information is available on the official website .