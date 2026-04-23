Ark Invest Leads First Startup Deal With $20 Million Investment In Lucra

ARK Invest has led its first-ever startup funding round, backing Lucra with a $20 million Series B investment, marking a shift for the firm’s venture strategy.

First Lead Investment For ARK Venture Fund

The round was led by ARK’s Venture Fund, an SEC-regulated interval fund that allows investments from individuals starting at $500 but limits liquidity to periodic redemption windows.

Founder Cathie Wood said the firm was “pretty excited” about the deal, noting that leading an investment required strong internal conviction, particularly from director of research Nick Grous.

ARK had previously invested in Lucra’s earlier funding round and maintained ongoing engagement with the company before deciding to lead this round.

Lucra Focuses On Gamified Loyalty Programs

Lucra provides a software platform that transforms corporate loyalty programs into competitive, game-like experiences. Users can participate in tournaments, compete with others, and win rewards such as cash or branded prizes.

The company’s customers include Five Iron Golf, Chess Kings, and Dave & Buster’s.

Lucra positions itself as a business-to-business platform, offering these gamified experiences to companies rather than operating consumer-facing games directly.

Past Experience With Skillz Influenced Decision

ARK’s investment approach was shaped by its prior experience with Skillz, a company in a related space that later faced operational and legal challenges.

Grous said that experience initially made the firm cautious about similar models. The distinction in Lucra’s B2B approach, along with its financial performance and product strategy, helped address those concerns.

Wood said Lucra’s CEO Dylan Robbins demonstrated detailed understanding of past industry challenges during multiple evaluation discussions.

Additional Investors And Market Context

Other participants in the round include Alumni Ventures, Astralis Capital, Harlo Equity Partners, Simplex Ventures, SeventySix Capital, and WTI.

ARK’s broader portfolio includes companies such as Epic Games, Discord, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Investment Strategy Extends Beyond AI Focus

Wood said that while ARK continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, the firm is also targeting sectors that may be receiving less attention.

Grous noted that ARK’s familiarity with sports betting and gamification markets supported its evaluation of Lucra’s business model.

The firm conducts ongoing engagement with portfolio companies, including regular updates similar to quarterly reporting in public markets.

Featured image credits: Traders Union

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