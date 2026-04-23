Megafurniture Singapore Strengthens 2026 Wardrobe & Storage Solutions Line-Up with New Arrivals and Major Furniture Discounts

Megafurniture, Singapore’s leading affordable luxury furniture retailer, today announced an enhanced focus on wardrobe and cupboard solutions as part of its 2026 bedroom and home organisation category push. The move responds to growing demand from homeowners seeking smarter storage that combines style, functionality, and value.

This strategic category push aims to better serve the growing needs of homeowners seeking practical, stylish, and space-efficient storage options for bedrooms, living areas, and home organisation.

With over 178 wardrobe options currently available, Megafurniture is expanding its range of sliding door wardrobes, open-door designs, and modular storage systems. The move comes as Singapore residents, particularly those in HDB flats and condominiums, continue to prioritise smart storage solutions that maximise limited floor space while maintaining modern aesthetics.

Popular models receiving greater emphasis include the best-selling Oline Sliding Door Wardrobe series, available in 5ft, 6ft, and 8ft configurations, alongside the Zooey, Westley, Santorini, Quinton open wardrobes, and modular collections such as Modolva and Becca. These pieces are crafted from premium solid wood with attractive finishes including white wash and walnut. Select models also feature elegant hardware, smooth-gliding doors, and practical internal organisers to help homeowners keep garments, accessories, and everyday essentials neatly arranged.

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Many of these wardrobe and cupboard solutions are currently featured in the company’s ongoing RESET SALE, with attractive discounts of up to 47% off on the Oline series (from as low as $899) and even higher savings on selected items. Complementing the wardrobes are a wide selection of chests of drawers and buffet hutches, including the Harold Wooden Chest of Drawer (now $699, save 36%), Vorie Wooden Buffet Hutch (now $499, save 38%), and Tommy Wooden Chest of Drawer series. This makes it convenient for customers to create fully coordinated bedroom and living room sets in one seamless purchase.

“Storage decisions have become a much more important part of the furniture buying journey,” said a Megafurniture spokesperson. “Today’s customers don’t just look for a wardrobe – they want pieces that enhance the overall room layout, improve daily convenience, and match their preferred home style. Whether it’s a compact Japandi-inspired bedroom or a spacious family living area, our 2026 focus helps customers find storage that truly works for their lifestyle.”

This category emphasis supports Megafurniture’s wider 2026 objective of helping customers make more confident and informed furnishing decisions. By presenting wardrobes and cupboards alongside beds, mattresses, side tables, and other room essentials, the company aims to simplify the process of planning cohesive home interiors rather than purchasing items in isolation.

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The renewed focus is especially relevant for first-time homeowners, renovators, and families looking to refresh their living spaces. Shoppers can explore the full range online at megafurniture.sg or visit the spacious showrooms to view the furniture in real room settings.

About Megafurniture Singapore

Megafurniture is a leading Singapore furniture retailer specialising in affordable luxury and modern home furnishings. Committed to providing stylish, functional, and reliable furniture without high-pressure sales tactics, the company operates with transparent pricing and low overheads to deliver exceptional value to homeowners. With the mission of “Creating spaces that inspire and delight,” Megafurniture caters to every home type — HDB flats, condominiums, and landed properties — through two convenient showrooms: its flagship 30,000 sq ft space at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, and the new Giant Tampines location at 21 Tampines North Drive 2.

The extensive product range spans all major furniture categories, including: • Living Room Furniture – sofas, coffee tables, TV consoles, and storage units • Bedroom Furniture – bed frames, storage beds, side tables, wardrobes, cupboards, and chests of drawers • Mattresses & Bedding – premium Somnuz® mattress collections • Dining Room Furniture – dining tables (including extendable designs), dining chairs, and full dining sets • Home Office & Study Furniture – desks, study tables, and office chairs • Special Collections – Prestige luxury line, Pet-Friendly (scratch-resistant), Water-Repellent, and Sintered Stone surfaces

All pieces are available in trending styles such as Japandi, Scandinavian, Mid-Century, Minimalist, and Modern Contemporary. Shoppers can browse the full collection online at megafurniture.sg or experience the furniture in real room settings at the showrooms.