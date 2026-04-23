Bond Launches AI Driven Social Platform Focused On Real World Activity And Memory Based Recommendations

Bond has launched a new social platform that uses AI to recommend real-world activities based on users’ personal experiences, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional feed-based apps.

Platform Designed Without Endless Feeds

Unlike legacy platforms, Bond does not feature a scrolling feed. Instead, users post “memories” — including photos, videos, and audio — to their profiles, which are displayed in a cluster-style layout rather than a timeline.

These posts remain publicly visible for 24 hours before being stored in a private archive that users can revisit later.

CEO Dino Becirovic said the design aims to reduce passive consumption and encourage more intentional engagement.

AI System Generates Real World Recommendations

Bond’s AI analyzes user-posted experiences to generate personalized suggestions for offline activities.

For example, users who frequently post about specific foods may receive recommendations for nearby restaurants, while those interested in music could be alerted to upcoming concerts in their area.

The system adapts over time, refining recommendations as it learns from additional user input.

Focus On Reducing Screen Time

The platform is structured to encourage users to leave the app and participate in real-world experiences. Rather than maximizing time spent within the app, Bond aims to direct users toward activities outside of it.

User interaction centers on creating and reviewing memories rather than consuming continuous content streams.

Team Background And Development

Bond’s team includes former employees from major technology platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Becirovic previously worked at Kleiner Perkins and Index Ventures. The company’s founding researcher, Arthur Bražinskas, previously contributed to user signal integration at Google Gemini.

Monetization Strategy Centers On Data Licensing

Bond does not currently include advertising. Instead, the company is exploring a model where users can license their archived data for AI training purposes.

In this approach, users would opt in to share their data with companies seeking training datasets, with Bond taking a percentage of resulting fees.

The company is also considering integrating with e-commerce platforms to generate revenue through product recommendations and transaction-based partnerships.

Privacy Controls And Data Handling

Becirovic said users can delete individual memories or their entire profile. The company plans to introduce additional privacy controls over time.

Bond does not currently offer end-to-end encryption but stated that it is a priority for future updates. In the interim, user data is stored in secured databases, according to the company.

Launch Focused On User Adoption

Bond launched on Tuesday with a focus on building user engagement rather than immediate monetization. The company said its priority is to create a product that becomes more useful as users contribute more personal experiences.

Featured image credits: Truescope

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