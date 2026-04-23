Former Ransomware Negotiator Pleads Guilty To Aiding ALPHV BlackCat Cybercriminals

Angelo Martino has pleaded guilty to helping ransomware operators extort companies, admitting he shared confidential victim information with the ALPHV/BlackCat gang while working as a negotiator.

Negotiator Accused Of Working Both Sides Of Attacks

The U.S. Department of Justice said Martino, a former employee of DigitalMint, participated in five incidents where he acted as a negotiator for victims while secretly assisting attackers.

Prosecutors said he provided ransomware operators with sensitive details, including victims’ insurance policy limits and negotiation strategies, to increase ransom payouts.

Martino received a share of the proceeds, according to authorities.

Role In Ransomware Affiliate Operations

ALPHV/BlackCat operates as a ransomware-as-a-service group, supplying malware to affiliates who carry out attacks and share profits with the core operators.

The Justice Department said Martino also helped deploy ransomware attacks alongside Kevin Tyler Martin and Ryan Clifford Goldberg during a six-month period in 2023.

The group earned more than $1.2 million from a single victim, prosecutors said.

Part Of Broader Investigation Into Insider Misconduct

Martino is the third ransomware negotiator charged in the past year in connection with similar schemes involving insider assistance to cybercriminals.

Authorities previously referenced an unnamed third participant in the case involving Martin and Goldberg, later identified as Martino.

He pleaded guilty to extortion and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Authorities have seized approximately $10 million in assets linked to the case.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said Martino “betrayed” clients by assisting cybercriminals while being entrusted to respond to ransomware incidents.

Company Response And Law Enforcement Actions

A spokesperson for DigitalMint said the company was unaware of Martino’s actions and terminated the employees involved after learning of the allegations.

In 2023, an international law enforcement operation disrupted ALPHV/BlackCat by seizing its dark web leak site and releasing a decryption tool that helped more than 500 victims recover their systems.

Featured image credits: i-Tech Support

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