Latitude Launches Voyage Platform Allowing Players To Build AI Generated RPG Worlds

Latitude has introduced Voyage, a new AI-powered role-playing platform that lets users design and play custom text-based games with unscripted character interactions and dynamically generated storylines.

Platform Enables Player Created Game Worlds

Voyage allows users to act as game designers by describing elements such as regions, cities, quests, and characters. The system then generates the underlying structure needed to run the game.

Players can also define mechanics including abilities, leveling systems, and combat challenges. For example, describing a haunted fishing village prompts the AI to construct a playable environment, which users can further refine before sharing.

Unscripted Gameplay Expands Player Choice

The platform operates as a text-based RPG where players input actions freely rather than selecting from predefined options. Instead of standard responses like fighting or fleeing, players can attempt unconventional actions, with outcomes generated in real time.

Non-player characters respond dynamically, leading to interactions that can shift direction unpredictably. In testing scenarios, characters displayed personal narratives, such as discussing relationship issues during encounters.

World Engine Supports Persistent And Reactive Systems

At the core of Voyage is Latitude’s World Engine, developed over five years. The system integrates multiple AI models to manage narration, gameplay systems, character tracking, and memory.

This allows characters to retain past interactions and adjust behavior accordingly. For instance, characters may react differently based on prior decisions, including forming rivalries or avoiding the player.

Latitude CEO Nick Walton said the system is designed so characters have consistent personalities and histories rather than acting as isolated responses.

Built On Earlier AI Dungeon Experience

Latitude previously launched AI Dungeon in 2019, which introduced open-ended AI storytelling to a broad audience.

Voyage expands on that concept by incorporating structured gameplay systems such as progression, challenges, and persistent worlds, addressing limitations of earlier single-model approaches.

Early Testing Shows High Engagement

The platform is currently in expanded beta testing, with an open beta planned later this year. Early users have interacted with more than 160,000 unique AI-generated characters.

On average, players have made nearly 3,000 gameplay decisions, reflecting extended engagement with the system.

Partnerships And Technology Stack

Voyage combines Latitude’s proprietary models with third-party systems, including Gemini Flash for image generation and Gemma for text, audio, and video processing.

Latitude also announced a partnership with Google AI Futures Fund to support development.

Funding And Monetization Plans

Investors include Craig Donato, who has joined as a board member, along with Album VC, Griffin Gaming Partners, Midjourney, and NFX.

Voyage is free to play, with subscription tiers planned at $15, $30, and $50. Paid plans will provide expanded AI capabilities and remove limits on player actions.

Content Controls And Safety Measures

While the platform is designed for a broad audience, some user-generated experiences may include mature themes. Latitude said it has implemented safety tools and parental controls to filter content.

Featured image credits: CGDream

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