Extra Email App Reimagines Inbox With AI Driven “Today” View And Personalized Tabs

BuildForever has launched Extra, a new email app that restructures the traditional inbox into a real-time, AI-organized dashboard designed to surface actionable information and reduce clutter.

Inbox Rebuilt Around Real Time Priorities

Extra replaces conventional email structures like subject lines, folders, and tags with a central “Today” tab that highlights the most relevant items in a user’s inbox.

The interface organizes emails into categories such as tasks requiring action, events happening that day, and informational updates. Users can interact with items as a to-do list, clearing them as they are completed.

The system extracts key details from emails and presents suggested next steps, such as opening attachments or following links tied to specific messages.

Personalized Tabs Reflect User Activity

Beyond the Today tab, the app automatically generates custom tabs based on inbox content. These may include categories such as travel, finances, family, or newsletters.

Additional built-in sections include a News tab that formats newsletters into a feed-style layout, an Events tab that surfaces appointments and suggested activities, and a Shop tab that converts promotional emails into product-focused displays.

The app also includes a “Daily Cleanup” feature that allows users to unsubscribe from senders, delete older emails, or archive low-priority messages. Actions taken in Extra sync with Gmail, which is currently the only supported platform.

AI Used As Background Infrastructure

While Extra relies on AI to analyze and organize emails, the company does not position the product as an AI-first tool. CEO Naveen Gavini said the focus is on solving usability problems rather than promoting AI as a feature.

The app includes an assistant that can help users search emails, unsubscribe from lists, and generate replies through voice input.

The system continuously learns from user behavior to refine how emails are categorized and prioritized.

Founding Team Draws From Pinterest Experience

BuildForever was founded by Gavini alongside Steven Ramkumar and Albert Pereta, all former employees of Pinterest.

Gavini previously served as senior vice president and chief product officer at Pinterest, where he spent nearly 12 years.

The idea for Extra originated from Gavini’s personal frustration with managing personal email after work, which led to missed messages and disorganization.

Early Usage Data And Product Rollout

According to the company, beta testers have collectively unsubscribed from more than 2 million emails annually, while over 4 million emails have been converted into summarized items within the Today view.

Extra is launching on iOS and web for users on its waitlist, with invitations distributed through access codes. The app is currently free to use, with monetization planned for a later stage.

Backed By $9.5 Million In Seed Funding

BuildForever has raised $9.5 million in seed funding led by Abstract, A*, Felicis, and Elad Gil.

Additional investors include Ben Silbermann, Evan Sharp, Paul Buchheit, Fidji Simo, Shishir Mehrotra, Gokul Rajaram, Scott Belsky, Shreya Murthy, and Guillermo Rauch.

The company plans to extend its approach to other consumer tools, including messaging, calendars, and contacts.

Featured image credits: OurPeople

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