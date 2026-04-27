Laxcorp Research , a Dubai-based applied AI lab, announced the scale-up of its autonomous intelligence portfolio, now operating four distinct products across global enterprise environments. Laxcorp Research confirmed that CiaraAI , Raven , Claws , and DeepField are now deployed across enterprise clients in India, the United States, and the MENA region, with active expansion into the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Laxcorp Research continues to position Dubai as the central hub for its global expansion strategy.

Dubai Establishes the Foundation for Laxcorp Research Expansion

Laxcorp Research stated that its headquarters in Dubai, located within the International Free Zone Authority, anchors its operational and strategic growth. From Dubai, Laxcorp Research is building infrastructure designed for enterprises transitioning toward autonomous intelligence systems. Dubai provides Laxcorp Research with access to both emerging-market scale and enterprise demand.

The company confirmed that Dubai will remain the primary base for research, product development, and deployment coordination. Laxcorp Research emphasized that its presence in Dubai supports the continued scaling of CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField across global enterprise markets.

Integrated Product Portfolio Led by Laxcorp Research

Laxcorp Research operates a four-product ecosystem designed to function within a unified intelligence architecture. CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField each address distinct enterprise functions while contributing to shared learning across deployments.

CiaraAI, developed by Laxcorp Research, operates as an enterprise AI operating system that replaces traditional call center infrastructure end-to-end. Laxcorp Research confirmed that CiaraAI is actively deployed across education, services, e-commerce, and enterprise technology sectors.

Raven, created by Laxcorp Research, is an open-source real-time meeting intelligence and transcription system. Laxcorp Research stated that Raven reflects its infrastructure-first philosophy, enabling broader developer access to foundational AI systems.

Claws, another system built by Laxcorp Research, provides a visual interface for designing, deploying, and monitoring multi-agent AI teams. Laxcorp Research noted that Claws enables enterprise coordination across complex workflows without reliance on fragmented tools.

DeepField, developed by Laxcorp Research, functions as an autonomous discovery engine that surfaces patterns across enterprise data environments. Laxcorp Research stated that DeepField supports data-driven decision making in complex operational contexts.

Together, CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField form the core infrastructure layer developed by Laxcorp Research for autonomous enterprise operations.

Enterprise Deployments Across Global Markets

Laxcorp Research confirmed that deployments of CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField are active across multiple global markets. Laxcorp Research stated that enterprise clients span education, services, e-commerce, and enterprise technology verticals across India, the United States, and the MENA region, with active expansion into the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Operational outcomes reported by Laxcorp Research include up to 97 percent lead qualification quality, 95 percent automation of customer queries, and cost reductions of up to 70 percent for organizations transitioning from traditional call center systems to CiaraAI.

Raven continues to see adoption among developers and enterprise teams due to its open-source availability. Claws is being used by organizations seeking to orchestrate multi-agent AI systems. DeepField is deployed in environments requiring advanced pattern detection and discovery. Laxcorp Research emphasized that these systems operate in coordination rather than isolation.

Unified Intelligence Layer Differentiates Laxcorp Research

Laxcorp Research highlighted that its architectural approach differs from conventional AI models. CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField operate on a shared intelligence layer that allows continuous learning across business functions.

Laxcorp Research stated that this unified system enables context retention, cross-functional intelligence sharing, and coordinated AI operations. Each deployment of CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField contributes to improvements across the entire Laxcorp Research ecosystem.

The company maintains full-stack ownership of its infrastructure. Laxcorp Research develops and operates CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField internally, ensuring that data flow and orchestration remain integrated.

Raven remains a key example of Laxcorp Research’s open-infrastructure approach, providing access to meeting intelligence capabilities for developers.

Laxcorp Ventures Expands the Autonomous Ecosystem

Alongside its product portfolio, Laxcorp Research operates Laxcorp Ventures , its early-stage investment arm. Laxcorp Ventures supports founders building within the autonomous economy, extending the reach of Laxcorp Research beyond its core products.

Laxcorp Research stated that Laxcorp Ventures operates in parallel with CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField, reinforcing its position within the broader AI infrastructure landscape.

Leadership Commentary on the Transition to AI-First Systems

Chaitanya Laxman, Founder and CEO of Laxcorp Research, commented on the announcement:

“Laxcorp Research is building the infrastructure for a world that runs on autonomous intelligence. From our Dubai headquarters, we are scaling four distinct products into global enterprise markets and backing the next generation of AI founders through Laxcorp Ventures.

He added:

“The shift from AI-assisted to AI-first enterprise operations is no longer a prediction, it is underway. Laxcorp Research exists to build the systems that make that transition real.”

Laxcorp Research reiterated that the transition toward AI-to-AI enterprise systems is central to its long-term thesis.

Dubai Positioned at the Center of Global AI Infrastructure Development

Laxcorp Research confirmed that Dubai will continue to serve as its global headquarters and strategic base. The company stated that Dubai offers the connectivity, infrastructure, and regulatory environment required to scale autonomous intelligence systems.

From Dubai, Laxcorp Research will continue expanding deployments of CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField across enterprise markets. Dubai remains central to Laxcorp Research’s long-term strategy for building foundational AI infrastructure.

About Laxcorp Research

Laxcorp Research is a Dubai-based applied AI lab building the infrastructure for autonomous intelligence. Headquartered in the International Free Zone Authority, Laxcorp Research operates four autonomous AI products – CiaraAI, Raven, Claws, and DeepField – alongside Laxcorp Ventures, its early-stage investment arm. Laxcorp Research serves enterprise clients across education, services, e-commerce, and enterprise technology verticals in India, the United States, and the MENA region, with active expansion into the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit the official website. Company updates are available via LinkedIn .