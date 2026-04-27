Flowtriq Announces Sub Second DDoS Detection Following Live 48.3 Gbps Attack Mitigation

A Live Cybersecurity Event Becomes a Real World Test Case

Flowtriq has announced the successful real time detection and mitigation of a 48.3 Gbps multi vector distributed denial of service attack during a live cybersecurity training event. The incident occurred on March 27, 2026, while 240 participants were actively engaged in a full day session hosted by Lorikeet Security.

The attack targeted infrastructure supporting the event, creating a scenario where service disruption would have immediately impacted participants and the integrity of the training environment. According to Flowtriq, its platform detected the attack in 0.9 seconds and deployed upstream mitigation measures in under 11 seconds.

Despite the scale and complexity of the attack, no participants were disconnected and the event continued without interruption. The company states that the outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of real time detection combined with automated mitigation at the network edge.

Sub Second Detection and Automated Mitigation in Practice

The announcement highlights Flowtriq’s core capability of identifying malicious traffic patterns in under one second and responding without manual intervention. The platform utilizes automated BGP FlowSpec, a network routing protocol extension that allows operators to distribute traffic filtering rules across upstream providers in near real time.

This approach differs from traditional detection systems that often rely on delayed analysis or require human intervention before mitigation can begin. By removing these delays, Flowtriq aims to reduce the window in which attacks can cause disruption.

“We built Flowtriq because infrastructure operators deserve sub second detection and automated mitigation without needing a dedicated security team or a six figure contract. The Lorikeet incident proved that in the most unforgiving environment possible: a live event, a live audience, and an attack that would have taken most platforms minutes to even notice,” said Jacob Masse, Founder of Flowtriq.

The platform is designed for infrastructure operators including hosting providers, internet service providers, and game server companies that require continuous uptime but may not maintain large in-house security teams.

Technical Validation Through Documented Incident Analysis

Flowtriq has published a detailed case study of the incident, available at Flowtriq case study , outlining the attack timeline, indicators of compromise, and mitigation process. The report provides a technical breakdown of how the attack evolved and how mitigation rules were applied across upstream transit providers.

The documentation includes correlation data, forensic analysis, and traffic pattern mapping that demonstrate how the platform identified multiple attack vectors simultaneously. The ability to respond to complex, multi vector threats in real time is presented as a key differentiator in the platform’s design.

The company notes that real world validation is critical in cybersecurity, where performance claims must be supported by measurable outcomes. The Lorikeet Security incident is positioned as a verifiable example of system performance under active threat conditions.

Founder Background and Industry Contribution

Flowtriq was founded by Jacob Masse, a cybersecurity researcher and entrepreneur based in Toronto, Ontario. Masse is recognized for identifying a critical vulnerability in the Mirai botnet command and control infrastructure, cataloged as CVE-2024-45163, with a severity rating of 9.1 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System.

This vulnerability introduced a potential disruption mechanism within one of the most widely distributed botnets used in large scale denial of service attacks. Coverage of the discovery is available at Cyber Insider article .

Masse’s work reflects a focus on identifying systemic weaknesses in large scale attack infrastructure, as well as developing defensive technologies that can be deployed at scale. His certifications include eCPPT, CySA+, PenTest+, and eWPT, representing multiple domains within cybersecurity practice.

Additional insights and commentary from Masse can be found through his professional profiles, including Jacob Masse LinkedIn and Jacob Masse Medium .

Expanding Access to Infrastructure Level Protection

Flowtriq’s announcement also emphasizes accessibility in pricing and deployment. The platform is offered as a managed service with a pricing model of $9.99 per node per month and includes a free trial. Deployment is designed to occur within minutes using a simplified setup process.

This model is intended to lower the barrier to entry for organizations that require advanced network protection but may not have the resources for complex infrastructure or high cost enterprise solutions. The company positions this approach as part of a broader effort to make real time threat mitigation more widely available.

The Flowtriq official website provides additional information on platform capabilities, deployment steps, and ongoing research.

About Flowtriq

Flowtriq is a Canada based cybersecurity platform focused on real time DDoS detection and automated mitigation for infrastructure operators. Founded by Jacob Masse, the company provides a managed solution that detects attacks in under one second and deploys BGP FlowSpec mitigation across upstream providers without manual intervention. The platform is used by hosting providers, internet service providers, and game server operators seeking scalable protection without dedicated security teams. More information is available at Flowtriq official website , with additional insights at Jacob Masse website and Jacob Masse Medium . For inquiries, contact jacob@flowtriq.com.