Four Models Assemble at Exclusive Preview Event as Global Partners Witness EXEED’s Premium Strategy Reach New Heights

(Beijing, China) – On April 23, EXEED hosted a new vehicle preview event, gathering over 100 partner representatives and industry guests from key global markets including Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The brand unveiled four new models in a concentrated showcase: the ES GT, ET8 CONCEPT, RX FL, and RX CONCEPT. From the TX’s debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, to the RX earning trust as a benchmark with five-star safety ratings in Europe, Australia and China, and the ES and ET embracing electrification via Texxeract technology — the four models launched this time embody EXEED’s latest cutting-edge technologies and design language, while carrying forward the brand’s decade-long, steady evolution.

From a Decade of Heritage to a New Chapter

Over the past decade, EXEED has built a comprehensive new energy product portfolio covering both battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The brand has entered 29 countries and regions worldwide, served more than 500,000 premium customers, and maintained the top position in export sales among Chinese premium brands for seven consecutive years. As growth in the premium market increasingly focuses on distinctive segments such as hatchbacks, wagons, crossovers and full-size SUVs — and as consumers shift from simply buying a vehicle to expressing their taste and lifestyle — EXEED responds with four new models centered on a core proposition: in the premium arena, only product experiences that stand up to close scrutiny and brand logic that holds water can deliver long-term value.

ES GT Interior Debuts: Four Models Embody “Avant-garde Design”

The preview event focused on a direct presentation of EXEED’s design philosophy. Christos, Head of Design at EXLANTIX — EXEED’s premium new energy sub-brand — elaborated on how the four new models interpret the brand’s “Perpetua” family design language.

Among them, the ES GT, EXLANTIX’s first crossover wagon, interprets elegant dynamism through its shooting brake silhouette. Its meticulously sculpted side proportions strike a perfect balance between athleticism and restraint. The interior, themed “Cosmic Horizon,” features a symmetrical, wraparound cockpit. A low center of gravity, paired with a large, forward-positioned full-width display, creates a sense of spaciousness. The debut of full carbon-fiber panels, complemented by intelligent ambient lighting, highlights the seamless integration of technology and craftsmanship.

The ET8 CONCEPT, a flagship full-size SUV, exudes architectural elegance with its long-wheelbase, short-overhang proportions. The waistline slopes gently toward the rear, conveying a poised sense of luxury. The front fascia is defined by a powerful rectangular grille integrated with the headlamps. The body surfaces are clean yet expressive, with light flowing over them like liquid metal. A signature light strip cuts through the surface, revealing the vehicle’s technological core.

The RX FL inherits the RX’s performance DNA while achieving comprehensive upgrades. Its design focuses on fluid body volume and sculptural surfaces. The front grille features three-dimensional jewel-like details, creating a borderless visual effect. The forward-looking RX CONCEPT, making its debut in an innovative form that bridges a fastback coupe and a spacious SUV, signals EXEED’s bolder direction in future design exploration.

The successful hosting of this new vehicle preview event clearly demonstrates the full scope of EXEED’s product matrix — from the upgrade of mature models to the expansion of an all-new lineup. It underscores the brand’s systematic capability to balance core values with bold exploration of niche segments, further strengthening global partners’ confidence in EXEED’s continued foray into the international premium market. Building on this momentum, EXEED will accelerate its upward trajectory and deepen its global strategy.