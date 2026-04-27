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Leeds Digital Agency Folifi Launches New AI SEO Service

ByEthan Lin

Apr 27, 2026

Folifi, the Leeds-based digital marketing agency, has launched a dedicated AI SEO service to help UK businesses stay visible as search shifts from traditional results toward AI-generated answers.

Google AI Overviews now appear on roughly 48% of tracked search queries, up from 31% a year earlier, according to BrightEdge. Organic click-through rates for top-ranking content have dropped by up to 58% when an AI Overview is present, and zero-click searches now account for 58 to 69% of all Google activity.

Around 39% of working-age UK adults used a generative AI tool in the second half of 2025, and Gartner projects overall organic CTR will decline 25% by the end of 2026.

Folifi’s AI SEO service helps brands earn visibility across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. It combines technical SEO with optimisation built for how large language models select, cite, and summarise content. The service covers AI SEO audits, content structuring for AI Overviews, SERP feature targeting, and LLM visibility strategy focused on entity signals and citation authority.

It’s built for the future of search and ensures that clients continue to remain relevant and visible in this era of AI searches and overviews. The early results are promising, with clients successfully seeing an increase in traffic and intent-focused users after using the service. A representative for Folifi commented on the new addition to its service range, stating that “This is not automation for the sake of speed; it’s SEO designed to work across both traditional and AI-powered search environments.”

Further details on this service can be found on the Folifi website, and the company is readily accepting clients as of now.

About Folifi

A full-service digital agency based in Leeds, Folifi works with businesses across various sectors to drive growth through smart strategy, better traffic, and high-performing websites. Despite being based in the founder’s hometown of Leeds, the company accepts clients from all over the world and offers 24/7 communication at all times.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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