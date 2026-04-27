Spotify Launches Fitness Hub With Workout Videos And Peloton Classes Inside App

Spotify has introduced a new fitness category within its platform, adding workout videos and instructional content as it expands beyond music, podcasts, and audiobooks into guided exercise experiences.

New Fitness Hub And Content Access

The company has launched a dedicated “Fitness” hub inside the app, where users can access workout content by navigating the section or searching for fitness-related terms. The content is available across mobile, desktop, and TV versions of Spotify, combining both music playlists and video-based instruction.

Creator Partnerships And Workout Content

At launch, dozens of playlists and guided workouts are available to both free and Premium users. Participating creators include Kassandra Reinhardt, Caitlin Keli, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting, Pilates Body By Raven, Abi Mills Wellness, and Sophie Reid. The content spans categories such as yoga, strength training, and general fitness routines.

Peloton Integration And Premium Offering

Through a partnership with Peloton, Spotify is adding more than 1,400 on-demand workout classes for Premium users in select markets. These classes include strength, cardio, yoga, meditation, and running sessions, and do not require Peloton hardware. The content is ad-free and can be downloaded for offline use.

Monetization And Creator Tools

Creators participating in the fitness hub can use Spotify’s existing monetization tools, including its Partner Program. The company did not disclose financial terms of its agreement with Peloton and has not confirmed whether future monetization could include paid classes or subscription-based fitness content.

User Data And Strategic Expansion

Spotify said the move is based on user behavior, noting that nearly 70% of its Premium subscribers engage in workouts each month. The platform also hosts more than 150 million fitness-related playlists, with increased demand following the rollout of its AI-powered Prompted Playlist feature.

Product Experience And Platform Complexity

The addition of fitness content extends Spotify’s shift toward a multi-format platform. While this broadens its offering, the company acknowledged that some users may find the app increasingly complex. It recently introduced options allowing users to disable video content, reflecting adjustments to user experience as new features are added.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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