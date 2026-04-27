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Itron Confirms Cyberattack With Unauthorized Access To Internal Systems In April

ByJolyen

Apr 27, 2026

Itron Confirms Cyberattack With Unauthorized Access To Internal Systems In April

Itron has disclosed that hackers gained access to parts of its internal systems in mid-April, according to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Detection And Response Measures

The company said it was notified of an intrusion and subsequently removed the attackers from its network. It reported no signs of continued unauthorized access following containment. Itron did not identify the party that alerted it to the breach and has informed law enforcement authorities.

Scope Of The Breach

Itron stated that it has not detected unauthorized activity within the customer-hosted portions of its systems, indicating that the incident may be limited to internal IT infrastructure. The company did not specify the nature of the attack, including whether ransomware was involved or whether it had received communication from the attackers.

Operational Impact And Contingency Actions

The company activated contingency plans and data backup systems in response to the incident. It said operations have continued in all material respects, though it indicated that additional regulatory filings may be required, suggesting the possibility of further disclosures related to the breach.

Company Operations And Global Reach

Based in Liberty Lake, Washington, Itron provides technology used to manage energy consumption across water, gas, and electricity networks. Its systems, including internet-connected utility meters, serve more than 110 million homes and businesses globally. The company works with a range of customers, including municipalities and utilities, and operates in more than 100 countries.

Ongoing Uncertainty And Next Steps

Itron has not disclosed details about potential data exposure or the identity of those responsible. The company has also not clarified internal cybersecurity leadership, and did not respond to requests for additional comment at the time of reporting.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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