OpenAI Explores Smartphone Development With Chip Partners As AI Agent Based Devices Gain Focus

OpenAI is reportedly exploring the development of a smartphone in collaboration with semiconductor and manufacturing partners, as the company expands its hardware ambitions beyond earlier plans for AI-powered earbuds.

Reported Partnerships And Chip Development

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, OpenAI may work with MediaTek and Qualcomm to develop a custom smartphone chip, with Luxshare acting as a co-design and production partner. The report indicates that specifications and supplier details could be finalized by late 2026 or early 2027.

Mass production of the device is projected to begin in 2028.

Shift Toward AI Agent Driven Interfaces

The proposed device would rely on AI agents instead of traditional mobile applications to perform tasks. This approach differs from existing ecosystems controlled by companies such as Apple and Google, which manage app distribution and system-level access.

Kuo suggested that building a proprietary hardware and software stack would allow OpenAI to integrate AI capabilities more deeply across device functions without platform restrictions.

Context Awareness And Data Integration

The reported design would focus on continuous contextual awareness, enabling the device to better understand user behavior and needs. By operating at the hardware level, OpenAI could access broader data inputs compared to standalone applications running on third-party devices.

The system is expected to combine smaller on-device AI models with cloud-based processing to manage different types of workloads.

Industry Perspectives On Post App Ecosystems

The concept of reducing reliance on apps is being discussed more widely across the technology sector. Carl Pei stated at SXSW that traditional apps may eventually decline in importance as AI-driven interfaces take on more functions.

Timeline And Related Hardware Plans

Earlier this year, OpenAI’s Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said the company plans to introduce its first hardware product in the second half of 2026. Previous reports indicated that the initial product could take the form of AI-enabled earbuds, aligning with earlier speculation about OpenAI’s entry into consumer hardware.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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