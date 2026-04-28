Esteller Elevates Room-Based Furniture Guidance in Singapore with Premium Italian Design Dining Spaces and Bedroom Collections, Delivering Timeless Milan-Inspired Elegance, Practical Durability, Smart Storage Solutions in Singapore Furniture Industry

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based retailer renowned for carrying premium Italian design furniture, today announced a broader focus on room-based furniture guidance. This strategic enhancement places greater emphasis on dining spaces and bedrooms, empowering homeowners to plan these essential areas with superior clarity, seamless coordination, and complete confidence in their choices.

The initiative reflects the evolving landscape of furniture shopping in Singapore, where design-conscious buyers are increasingly research-driven. Homeowners now spend more time meticulously comparing dimensions, premium materials, finishes, customer reviews, layout compatibility, and long-term performance before committing to purchases — particularly when those decisions impact multiple interconnected areas of the home. Esteller’s expanded focus on dining and bedroom categories directly supports this thoughtful approach, helping customers move beyond isolated product selection toward cohesive, room-specific planning that truly enhances daily living.

“Singapore families are designing homes with intention, not just decoration,” said a spokesperson for Esteller. “Dining spaces and bedrooms are the heart of comfort and connection — places where memories are made and rest is restored. Our strengthened room-based guidance brings authentic Italian furniture to life in ways that feel both luxurious and perfectly practical for local BTO flats, condominiums, and modern urban lifestyles.”

Dining areas in Singapore homes have transformed significantly in recent years. No longer limited to quick meals, they now serve as vibrant social hubs, family gathering spots, home-office extensions, and multi-functional zones. Esteller’s enhanced dining collection (luxury dining table) captures the essence of Italian design heritage — refined proportions, masterful craftsmanship, and effortless sophistication — while addressing real-world needs like hosting flexibility, everyday durability, and space efficiency.

Highlights include the **Jarende Dining Set** and **Andene Dining Set**, featuring premium sintered stone tabletops paired with elegant walnut or modern bases. Sintered stone delivers the luxurious appearance of marble or stone with superior practicality: it is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant for hot pots, scratch-proof, and exceptionally easy to clean — ideal for Singapore’s humid climate and busy households. Extendable dining tables such as the **Fynor**, **Majestic**, **Velour**, and **Pezz** models offer versatile sizing options, allowing seamless transitions from intimate family dinners to larger gatherings.

These tables are perfectly complemented by Esteller’s extensive range of dining chairs, including the **Essence**, **Vogue**, **Ambrosia**, **Auric**, **Mystique**, **Galaxy**, **Duchess**, **Monarch**, **Enigma**, and **Treasure** series. Priced accessibly from $169 to $299, these chairs blend sculptural Italian-inspired silhouettes, comfortable seating, and durable materials that maintain their refined look over time. Whether homeowners prefer minimalist wooden designs or upholstered elegance, the collection supports coordinated dining experiences that feel intentional and harmonious.

Bedroom planning receives equally thoughtful attention at Esteller. As the ultimate private sanctuary, bedrooms demand furniture that balances visual calm with intelligent functionality. The brand’s bedroom offerings exemplify Italian design principles — clean architectural lines, premium finishes, and innovative details — while incorporating smart storage solutions critical for space-conscious Singapore homes.

Popular models include the **Bondi Boucle Fabric Storage Bed** (promotional pricing from $999), the **Rachelle Genuine Leather Storage Bed** with effortless gas-lift mechanism (now $899), and the **Mancine Genuine Leather Storage Bed**. These pieces feature floating or platform designs, integrated LED lighting options, premium boucle and genuine leather upholstery, and generous hidden storage compartments. They create “dolce calm” — the sweet, restful atmosphere Italian design has long celebrated — while solving practical challenges like limited floor space and the need for organised, clutter-free environments.

Complementing the beds is Esteller’s comprehensive mattress selection, spanning Bonnell Spring, Pocketed Spring, Latex, and Memory Foam technologies across multiple firmness levels. Together, these elements allow customers to curate complete bedroom suites that feel cohesive and personalised.

By presenting dining and bedroom furniture through a unified room-based lens, Esteller helps shoppers visualise how pieces work together rather than in isolation. This approach simplifies coordination across the home — ensuring that a sintered stone dining table flows aesthetically with living room elements, or that a storage bed enhances overall bedroom harmony.

Central to this enhanced guidance is the brand’s flagship showroom at 604 Sembawang Road, #01-18 Sembawang Shopping Centre. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm (excluding public holidays), the space enables customers to assess scale, touch premium materials, test comfort, and receive complimentary expert design advice tailored to their specific layouts and lifestyle needs. This hybrid online-to-offline experience at esteller.sg has become increasingly valuable as buyers prioritise trust signals such as product transparency, local after-sales support, genuine reviews, and the ability to compare options in person.

All Esteller Italian design furniture is backed by a robust 3-year warranty, free delivery on orders above SGD 500 (with additional free shipping on first orders over SGD 800), and a customer-friendly 30-day return policy. Ongoing promotions further make premium selections more attainable without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.

This renewed emphasis on dining and bedroom planning aligns with broader 2026 trends in Singapore’s furniture market. Homeowners are shifting from trend-driven purchases toward meaningful investments in timeless style, adaptability, and everyday usability. Italian design furniture — with its emphasis on proportion, material excellence, and enduring beauty — perfectly meets these desires when presented with practical, room-focused guidance.

“Our broader goal is to make premium Italian design furniture selection both inspiring and straightforward,” the spokesperson added. “Whether you are furnishing a new BTO, refreshing a condominium, or simply elevating key living areas, Esteller provides the authentic Italian collections, intelligent features, and personalised support needed to create homes that feel refined, functional, and deeply personal for years to come.”

This strategic direction further solidifies Esteller’s position as the preferred destination for homeowners seeking genuine Italian design furniture in Singapore — pieces that deliver lasting elegance, intelligent functionality, and exceptional everyday comfort across every room.

About Esteller.sg Italian Furniture

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based retailer specializing in premium Italian design furniture for modern living, dining, and bedroom spaces (bed frame). Committed to bringing the timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and innovative spirit of Italian design to local homes, Esteller offers carefully curated collections featuring durable materials, smart storage solutions, modular versatility, and outstanding local support. Tailored for Singapore’s BTOs, condominiums, and urban lifestyles, the brand blends Milan-inspired aesthetics with practical solutions that enhance daily living. Explore the full range online at https://esteller.sg or visit the Sembawang showroom for expert consultations and in-person viewing.