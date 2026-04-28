Esteller.sg Italian Design Furniture Retailer Strengthens Premium Mattress Selection Guidance in Singapore with Expert Focus on Comfort, Bed Frame Compatibility, and Italian Design Bedroom Harmony, Delivering Restful Sleep Solutions

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Italian design furniture retailer renowned for carrying premium Italian designer furniture, today announced a broader focus on mattress selection within its bedroom collections. This enhanced emphasis provides homeowners with clearer, more integrated guidance on comfort, support, and design continuity, helping them make confident choices that elevate both sleep quality and overall bedroom aesthetics in today’s space-conscious Singapore homes.

The move reflects a significant shift in how Singapore homeowners approach furniture and sleep purchases. Rather than treating mattresses as standalone items, buyers are increasingly researching them as part of a complete bedroom planning process — considering firmness preferences, material performance, bed frame compatibility, room layout, and long-term durability. Esteller’s strengthened focus on mattress selection directly addresses this trend, making premium sleep solutions more accessible and easier to evaluate alongside its signature Italian design bed frames and storage furniture.

“Sleep is the foundation of daily well-being, and Singaporeans are more intentional than ever about creating bedrooms that truly support rest and rejuvenation,” said a spokesperson for Esteller. “Our deeper focus on mattress selection brings together expert guidance, in-depth comparison tools, and seamless integration with our Italian design bedroom collections. Whether you need breathable comfort for our humid climate or perfect pairing with a storage bed, we make it simpler to find the ideal match that feels as luxurious as it performs.”

Esteller’s mattress range spans multiple advanced technologies carefully selected to meet diverse sleep needs in Singapore’s tropical environment. Options include Bonnell Spring, Pocketed Spring, Latex, and Memory Foam constructions, available across an extensive firmness spectrum — from very soft to very hard/extra firm. This variety ensures every sleeper, whether side, back, or stomach, can find personalised support and pressure relief while enjoying superior breathability and moisture-wicking properties that combat Singapore’s humidity and heat.

Popular selections include the Somnuz and Dr.Maxis AI mattress lines, engineered for modern urban living. These models feature advanced pocketed spring systems for excellent motion isolation (ideal for couples), natural Latex layers for responsive comfort and durability, and memory foam options that contour perfectly to the body without trapping heat. Each mattress is designed to complement Esteller’s Italian design bed frames, creating harmonious bedroom ensembles that blend refined Milan-inspired aesthetics with intelligent functionality.

This integrated approach is particularly valuable when pairing mattresses with Esteller’s storage bed collections. Models such as the Bondi Boucle Fabric Storage Bed (promotional pricing from $999), Rachelle Genuine Leather Storage Bed with gas-lift mechanism (now $899), and Mancine Genuine Leather Storage Bed feature clean architectural lines, premium upholstery, and hidden storage — perfectly matched with the right mattress to create a complete, clutter-free sanctuary. Integrated LED lighting and floating designs further enhance the “dolce calm” atmosphere that defines Italian design bedrooms.

Esteller recognises that mattress decisions are deeply connected to broader bedroom planning. Shoppers now evaluate how a mattress will influence room flow, visual balance, and daily routines — from bedside clearance to coordination with wardrobes, dressing tables, and chests of drawers. By presenting mattresses within the context of full Italian design bedroom solutions, the brand helps customers visualise complete, cohesive spaces rather than making fragmented purchases.

The flagship showroom at 604 Sembawang Road, #01-18 Sembawang Shopping Centre plays a central role in this enhanced guidance. Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm (excluding public holidays), the space allows customers to test mattresses in real room-like settings, compare firmness levels side-by-side, feel material textures, and receive complimentary expert advice on the best pairings with specific bed frames. This hybrid online-to-offline experience at esteller.sg bridges digital research with tactile confidence, addressing key trust factors such as product transparency, local support, and genuine customer feedback.

All Esteller mattresses and bedroom furniture are backed by a comprehensive 3-year warranty, reflecting the brand’s commitment to lasting quality. Customers benefit from free delivery on orders above SGD 500 (with additional free shipping on first orders over SGD 800) and a straightforward 30-day return policy. Current promotions on selected mattress and bed frame combinations make premium Italian design sleep solutions even more attainable for Singapore homeowners.

This renewed emphasis on mattress selection aligns with 2026 trends in Singapore’s home furnishings market, where demand continues to grow for sleep products that combine scientific comfort technology with timeless design. Urban dwellers in BTO flats and condominiums are prioritising restorative sleep environments that support busy lifestyles, family needs, and long-term health — qualities that Esteller delivers through its carefully curated Italian design collections.

“Our broader objective is to make premium furniture and sleep selection feel intuitive and inspiring,” the spokesperson added. “Customers no longer want to buy a mattress in isolation — they want a complete bedroom that looks beautiful, feels exceptionally comfortable, and functions perfectly for their lifestyle. From the breathable performance of our Latex and Pocketed Spring mattresses to the refined elegance of our storage beds, Esteller provides the expert guidance, quality products, and personalised support needed to create restful sanctuaries that enhance everyday living for years to come.”

This strategic direction further solidifies Esteller’s position as the preferred destination for premium Italian design furniture and sleep solutions in Singapore — where refined Milan-inspired aesthetics meet practical, performance-driven comfort tailored to modern homes.

About Esteller.sg Italian Design Furniture

Esteller Furnishings Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based retailer specializing in premium Italian design furniture for modern living, dining, and bedroom spaces. Committed to bringing the timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship, and innovative spirit of Italian design to local homes, Esteller offers carefully curated collections featuring durable materials, smart storage solutions, modular versatility, and outstanding local support. Tailored for Singapore’s BTOs, condominiums, and urban lifestyles, the brand blends Milan-inspired aesthetics with practical solutions — including expert mattress guidance — that enhance daily living. Explore the full range of Italian design furniture and mattresses online at https://esteller.sg or visit the Sembawang showroom for expert consultations and in-person viewing.