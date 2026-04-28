Somnuz Expands Mattress Selection in Singapore with Products on Comfort, Pressure Relief, and Better Sleep Solutions – Featuring Pocketed Spring Mattress, Memory Foam Mattress, Natural Latex Mattress Comparisons, and Adjustable Beds

Somnuz, a leading Singapore-based mattress retailer, today announced a stronger focus on its memory foam mattress range as part of a broader effort to help homeowners across the island make more confident, research-led decisions when shopping for the perfect mattress Singapore. This enhanced emphasis on memory foam mattress options provides clearer guidance, detailed comparisons, and review-backed confidence for shoppers seeking superior pressure relief, body-contouring comfort, and reduced motion transfer in today’s busy urban homes.

Mattress buying in Singapore has evolved significantly in recent years. More homeowners are treating the purchase of a new mattress as a thoughtful investment rather than a quick decision, spending time comparing materials, firmness levels, support features, and real-world performance before committing. Whether browsing online mattress websites to buy mattress online or visiting a mattress store, Singapore shoppers increasingly want transparent information that matches their specific sleep needs — from side sleepers craving pressure relief to couples prioritising motion isolation and families looking for durable, breathable comfort in humid tropical conditions. Somnuz’s renewed focus on memory foam mattress technology directly addresses these demands, making it easier than ever to find a high-quality mattress that delivers restful, restorative sleep night after night.

“Singaporeans are more intentional about sleep than ever before,” said a spokesperson for Somnuz. “They want a mattress that not only feels comfortable but actually improves how they rest, recover, and wake up refreshed. Our stronger emphasis on memory foam mattress options helps customers compare this popular category against pocketed spring mattress and natural latex mattress alternatives with complete clarity, so they can choose the best fit for their body, bedroom, and lifestyle.”

Memory foam mattress technology has long been favoured for its unique ability to contour closely to the body, cradling pressure points at the shoulders, hips, and lower back while minimising partner disturbance through excellent motion absorption. Somnuz’s memory foam mattress collection is engineered specifically for Singapore homes, featuring advanced formulations that balance the signature hugging feel with improved breathability to combat heat retention common in local bedrooms. Shoppers exploring a memory foam mattress at Somnuz often discover how this material adapts instantly to movement, providing personalised support that feels noticeably different from traditional spring systems.

To help customers make fully informed choices, Somnuz is highlighting fair, side-by-side comparisons across its full range. The memory foam mattress sits alongside popular pocketed spring mattress models like the best-selling Somnuz® Comfy 10 Inch Individual Pocketed Spring Mattress (now from $279), which offers 5-zone targeted support, superior airflow, and strong edge stability for those who prefer a more responsive, bouncy feel. Similarly, natural latex mattress hybrids such as the Somnuz® Comforto 10 Inch Bamboo Fabric Latex Individual Pocketed Spring Mattress (now from $299) and the Somnuz® Comfort Night 12 Inch Water-Repellent Teflon Fabric Latex Individual Pocketed Spring Mattress (now from $429) deliver naturally hypoallergenic, responsive comfort with excellent cooling properties — ideal for hot Singapore nights.

This comprehensive comparison approach extends to adjustable beds, another growing category at Somnuz’s mattress store. Customers can now explore how a memory foam mattress pairs perfectly with Restro Adjustable Bases, allowing customised positions for reading, watching, or elevating legs to relieve back pressure. These adjustable beds create complete bedroom solutions that combine the contouring benefits of a memory foam mattress with the flexibility modern lifestyles demand.

Somnuz’s memory foam mattress range starts from just $229 and is backed by the brand’s signature 10-year warranty, reflecting confidence in long-term durability and performance. Every mattress undergoes rigorous testing for support, breathability, and hygiene features such as anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic, and antimicrobial properties — essential considerations for Singapore families. Current promotions make premium sleep more accessible, with generous discounts across memory foam, pocketed spring mattress, and natural latex mattress lines.

The buying journey at Somnuz is designed to remove uncertainty. Many customers begin their search online at somnuz.co, reading detailed product descriptions, firmness guides, and verified customer reviews (currently averaging 4.88★ from over 370 real buyers). The website serves as a comprehensive educational hub where shoppers can learn how a memory foam mattress delivers pressure relief, how a pocketed spring mattress enhances airflow, and how a natural latex mattress offers natural responsiveness. Once shortlisted, the physical Experience Centre at 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, Luventus Building, becomes the ideal next step.

Open daily from 11:30 AM to 9:00 PM, this dedicated mattress store allows visitors to test different mattress types side-by-side in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Customers can lie down on a memory foam mattress to experience its contouring hug, compare it directly with a pocketed spring mattress for bounce and support, feel the responsive comfort of a natural latex mattress, and even try full adjustable beds setups. Expert team members are on hand to answer questions about firmness preferences, shared sleeping dynamics, and how each mattress performs in Singapore’s humid climate.

This hybrid online-to-in-store experience has proven especially valuable for first-time mattress buyers and those replacing an older bed after years of use. Whether searching for “mattress Singapore”, “memory foam mattress”, “pocketed spring mattress”, or “natural latex mattress”, Somnuz provides clear pathways that build trust at every stage. The brand also emphasises practical perks: free delivery across Singapore, easy 100-night trial options on selected models, and responsive local after-sales support — all designed to make the entire process smooth and worry-free.

This strategic focus on memory foam mattress selection aligns with broader 2026 sleep trends in Singapore. With increasing awareness of how quality rest impacts productivity, health, and well-being, homeowners are prioritising mattresses that deliver measurable benefits: better pressure relief for side sleepers, reduced motion transfer for couples, and breathable materials that combat humidity. By elevating its memory foam mattress visibility while maintaining strong representation of pocketed spring mattress and natural latex mattress options — plus expandable solutions through adjustable beds — Somnuz positions itself as the go-to mattress store for practical, premium sleep solutions.

“Our goal is simple: to make choosing a mattress in Singapore feel clear, confident, and even enjoyable,” the spokesperson added. “Whether you ultimately select a memory foam mattress for its body-hugging comfort, a pocketed spring mattress for balanced support and airflow, a natural latex mattress for natural responsiveness, or pair any of them with one of our adjustable beds, Somnuz is here to guide you every step of the way. We believe better sleep starts with better choices, and we’re committed to helping every Singapore home wake up to brighter, more energised days.”

As Somnuz continues refining its digital and in-store touchpoints, the brand remains focused on one core promise: delivering honest value, supportive comfort, and breathable sleep solutions that truly fit modern Singapore living.

About Somnuz Mattress Singapore

Somnuz is a Singapore mattress brand dedicated to supportive comfort, breathable sleep, and honest value. Designed specifically for local homes and humid tropical conditions, Somnuz mattresses combine premium materials — including advanced memory foam mattress, pocketed spring mattress, and natural latex mattress technologies — with practical features such as 5-zone support, motion isolation, and hygiene-focused fabrics. Whether shopping for a standalone mattress or complete solutions with adjustable beds, customers enjoy a 10-year warranty, generous promotions, free delivery, and expert guidance at the Joo Seng Experience Centre or online at somnuz.co.