Maine Governor Janet Mills Vetoes Data Center Moratorium Bill Citing Local Project Exception

Janet Mills has vetoed legislation that would have temporarily halted new data center development across the state, preventing what would have been the first statewide moratorium of its kind in the United States.

Bill Scope And Proposed Restrictions

The bill, known as L.D. 307, proposed pausing permits for new data centers until November 1, 2027. It also included plans to establish a 13-member council tasked with studying the impact of data center construction and providing policy recommendations.

Similar measures have been considered in other states, including New York, as concerns grow over energy consumption and environmental effects linked to large-scale data infrastructure.

Governor’s Rationale For Veto

In a letter to the state legislature, Mills said a pause on new data centers could be justified due to their potential impact on electricity costs and the environment. However, she stated she would have supported the bill if it had included an exemption for a specific project in the Town of Jay.

Mills said the Jay project has strong local backing, which influenced her decision to reject the broader moratorium without exceptions.

Legislative Response And Concerns

Melanie Sachs, who sponsored the bill, criticized the veto, warning it could affect electricity rates, grid stability, environmental outcomes, and long-term energy planning.

The decision leaves the state without immediate restrictions on new data center development while debates over infrastructure impact continue.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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