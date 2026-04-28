DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Europe Latest Newsbreak Politics

Maine Governor Janet Mills Vetoes Data Center Moratorium Bill Citing Local Project Exception

ByJolyen

Apr 28, 2026

Maine Governor Janet Mills Vetoes Data Center Moratorium Bill Citing Local Project Exception

Janet Mills has vetoed legislation that would have temporarily halted new data center development across the state, preventing what would have been the first statewide moratorium of its kind in the United States.

Bill Scope And Proposed Restrictions

The bill, known as L.D. 307, proposed pausing permits for new data centers until November 1, 2027. It also included plans to establish a 13-member council tasked with studying the impact of data center construction and providing policy recommendations.

Similar measures have been considered in other states, including New York, as concerns grow over energy consumption and environmental effects linked to large-scale data infrastructure.

Governor’s Rationale For Veto

In a letter to the state legislature, Mills said a pause on new data centers could be justified due to their potential impact on electricity costs and the environment. However, she stated she would have supported the bill if it had included an exemption for a specific project in the Town of Jay.

Mills said the Jay project has strong local backing, which influenced her decision to reject the broader moratorium without exceptions.

Legislative Response And Concerns

Melanie Sachs, who sponsored the bill, criticized the veto, warning it could affect electricity rates, grid stability, environmental outcomes, and long-term energy planning.

The decision leaves the state without immediate restrictions on new data center development while debates over infrastructure impact continue.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Sam Altman Apologizes For Not Alerting Authorities Before Tumbler Ridge Shooting
Apr 28, 2026 Jolyen
Legend Reborn Goes Global: FREELANDER Debuts Social Platforms and Reveals FREELANDER 8 Show Model
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin
Somnuz Expands Bedroom Fit Guide for Mattress Singapore Shoppers with Expert Advice on Super Single Sizes, Natural Latex Mattress, Memory Foam Mattress, Pocketed Spring Mattress Comparisons, and Adjustable Beds at Its Trusted Mattress Store
Apr 28, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801