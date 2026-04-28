Mill Valley Homeowner Seeks Anthropic Equity Swap For 13 Acre Property In Unusual Deal Proposal

An investment banker has listed a 13-acre property in Mill Valley with an unconventional proposal, offering to exchange the real estate for equity in Anthropic rather than a traditional cash sale.

Property Listing And Offer Structure

Storm Duncan created a listing for the property on LinkedIn, stating he is seeking a buyer willing to trade shares in Anthropic. He described the arrangement as a private transaction that would not require the buyer to liquidate their stock holdings.

Duncan added that the buyer would retain 20% of the upside value of the exchanged shares during the lockup period, though full deal terms would be discussed directly with interested parties.

Rationale Behind The Proposal

Duncan said the offer reflects a shift in his investment strategy, describing himself as overexposed to real estate and seeking greater exposure to artificial intelligence. He suggested that potential buyers, such as employees at AI firms, may hold the opposite balance of assets.

The proposal positions the transaction as an exchange between two asset classes, rather than a standard property sale.

Property Background And Current Status

Duncan purchased the property in 2019 for $4.75 million. The residence is currently occupied by a venture capital investor, though Duncan did not disclose the tenant’s identity.

The listing highlights the property’s size and location near San Francisco, placing it within a region closely linked to the technology and venture capital sectors.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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