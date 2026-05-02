Experts at MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings Share Tips To Help Rochester Homeowners Prepare for Summer

The experienced team at MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings is sharing expert tips to help Rochester residents prepare their properties for summer. As warmer weather approaches, many local homeowners are turning their attention to home maintenance and curb appeal, and for good reason. Spring and early summer represent the optimal window for exterior painting and surface prep work, before heat and humidity set in and complicate results.

MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings, a Nunda-based painting company backed by more than 30 years of hands-on industry experience, is offering professional advice to help local homeowners make the most of the season and avoid the costly mistakes that come from rushing or skipping steps.

To help residents prepare for warmer climes, MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings, experts in Rochester painting services , recommends key steps, including inspecting and repairing exterior surfaces before painting, avoiding applying paint in the heat of the day and pressure washing before priming. Using a primer and testing colors in natural light are also beneficial for ensuring a flawless finish.

Following expert tips and guidelines can help homeowners boost curb appeal and protect their properties during warm, dry summers. Preparing early before temperatures hit their peak also allows Rochester homeowners to minimize risks associated with intense heat and elevated levels of humidity. Painting exterior walls and facades during hot spells can cause paint to dry too quickly, preventing it from bonding to the surface fully. Avoiding mistakes in the run-up to summer can save homeowners time, money and stress down the line.

MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings specializes in exterior and interior painting. Utilizing professional knowledge and skills, in addition to experience of working in the local area for decades, the team is ideally positioned to help residents get their homes ready for summer. Experts are also on hand to deliver high-quality wall covering services.

As well as providing comprehensive residential painting services, MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings also offers commercial interior and exterior painting. More information is available at https://www.mlzpaintingpros.com/ .

About MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings

MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings is a Nunda, NY-based painting company offering residential and commercial painting, wallcovering installation, and specialty finishes throughout the Greater Rochester and Western New York region. The company is fully licensed and insured and offers free, in-home estimates. MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings also provides commercial painting services for local businesses in the Rochester area. The team is always eager to support local communities and customers. Sharing professional painting tips is a simple way to help homeowners reduce risks and enhance results.

Anyone who wishes to learn more about MLZ Glass, Painting & Wallcoverings is encouraged to make use of the following contact details: