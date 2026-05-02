ShareVault 6.5: Stay Deal Ready at Every Stage

In dealmaking, readiness is not a milestone. It is a continuous state.

ShareVault today announced the release of ShareVault 6.5, a focused update designed to help organizations stay deal ready at every stage of the process. With over 50 improvements across uploads, permissions, security, and usability, this release removes common points of friction that slow teams down when timing and precision matter most.

Because when a deal is live, or about to be, there is no room for delays, confusion, or rework.

Be Ready When Uploads Are on the Clock

Every deal team has a story about an upload that died overnight, a duplicate folder no one noticed, or a laptop that went to sleep mid-transfer. ShareVault 6.5 is built to prevent those moments:

Uploads now finalize automatically with no extra steps required

A new Start Upload button gives teams control over when files are submitted

button gives teams control over when files are submitted Improved error detection surfaces issues earlier before they slow momentum

Active uploads prevent device sleep to avoid unexpected interruptions

Duplicate detection during large uploads keeps data rooms clean and organized

The result is simple. When buyers, auditors, or stakeholders need access, the data is already there, organized and diligence-ready.

Be Ready to Instantly See Who Has Access to What

One of the fastest ways to lose momentum in a deal is not knowing who has access to what.

ShareVault 6.5 makes permissions easier to understand at a glance:

Visual indicators show how access is distributed across folders and subfolders

No need to expand every node to validate permissions

Faster reviews across large and complex data rooms

So when users need to know who can see what, the answer is already in front of them.

Be Ready in a Workspace That Remembers How You Like to Work

Deal teams move fast, often across devices, locations, and sessions. Resetting your workspace every time you log in wastes valuable time.

With ShareVault 6.5:

Your layout, preferences, and pane settings are remembered automatically

The interface adapts more effectively to different screen sizes

Visual warnings help prevent layout related mistakes

This creates a more consistent working environment so you can stay focused on execution, not setup.

Be Ready for the Edge Cases That Can Break the Process

Deals rarely fall apart because of one major issue. They stall because of small breakdowns at the wrong time.

This release includes dozens of improvements to handle real world scenarios more reliably:

Better handling of large ZIP downloads and file operations

Improved compatibility with HEIC and XLSM file types

More consistent syncing across connected systems

Authorized users can batch download either original or redacted PDFs

Clearer error handling across the platform

These are the issues that tend to surface under pressure. Now they are far less likely to slow you down.

Always Be Deal Ready

ShareVault 6.5 reinforces a simple reality:

Time kills deals

Friction kills momentum

Execution drives outcomes

By improving how data is uploaded, accessed, and managed, this release helps teams stay prepared throughout the entire process.

Because the teams that win are not scrambling to get ready.

They already are.

About ShareVault

Founded in 2003, ShareVault is a secure virtual data room platform that helps organizations manage sensitive information and execute high stakes transactions with confidence. From mergers and acquisitions and due diligence to legal and compliance workflows, ShareVault enables teams to stay in control and move faster when it matters most.

Learn more at https://sharevault.com/