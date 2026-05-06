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Medical Saunas Celebrates Being Honoured in RetailHub’s Best Custom Saunas of 2026 Roundup

ByEthan Lin

May 6, 2026

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Medical Saunas, an industry-recognized leader in premium, fully customizable home saunas, is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured in RetailHub’s Best Custom Saunas of 2026 roundup. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to delivering comfort, style, durability, and personalization across its selection of luxury saunas to help customers improve their bodies, minds, and souls.

RetailHub is an online platform that offers a range of trusted reviews, rankings, and guides to help visitors make smarter product choices across a wide range of categories. The platform’s Best Custom Saunas of 2026 roundup utilised extensive research, including analysis of customer reviews, expert testimonials, build quality, heating technology, warranty coverage, and overall value, to identify the top 8 custom sauna providers for 2026.

Earning first place as the best custom sauna overall, Medical Saunas was praised for its medical-grade approach to sauna design due to its range being developed in collaboration with 48+ medical doctors, cardiologists, and pain specialists, Rapid Internal Heating System™ that heats the sauna to therapeutic temperatures in as little as 40 minutes, ultra-low EMF levels and full-spectrum infrared technology that delivers near, mid, and far wavelengths for comprehensive therapeutic benefits.

In addition to the company’s custom sauna benefits, Medical Saunas was also highly rated for its team’s ability to build saunas tailored to a customer’s exact specifications, including size, materials, technology, and aesthetics. Whether customers are looking for a traditional, infrared, or combination sauna, the experienced technicians work directly with them to determine optimal measurements, style, shape, and heating configuration. When the final design is complete, Medical Saunas will use top-notch materials and industrial-grade manufacturing practices in its world-class facilities to deliver a one-of-a-kind sauna that is perfectly aligned with each customer’s specific wellness vision.

“We want you to have the most unique, luxurious sauna possible,” said a spokesperson for Medical Saunas. “We want you to feel like your sauna is truly handmade, for you and only you. If you’re looking for extra infrared heaters, a different combination sauna, or more room for bench seating, Medical Sauna will make sure you’re taken care of. We can make almost anything you desire to create your best home sauna.”

Medical Saunas invites individuals interested in learning more about its custom infrared sauna collection to visit its website today.

About Medical Saunas

Medical Saunas is an industry-recognized leader in premium, fully customizable home saunas tailored to a customer’s exact specifications. From collaborating with 48+ medical doctors, cardiologists, and pain specialists to utilising only top-notch materials and industrial-grade manufacturing practices in world-class facilities, the company is committed to offering a range of luxurious, one-of-a-kind saunas that can help users heal.

More Information

To learn more about Medical Saunas, please visit the website at https://medicalsaunas.com/.

24971 Avenue Stanford

Valencia

CA

United States

(818) 962-0774

https://medicalsaunas.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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