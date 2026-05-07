Solar Contract Complaints Are Rising Nationwide; Solar Cancellation Resource Center Helps Give Homeowners a Legal Path Forward

The residential solar industry is facing a lot of consumer complaints. Homeowners across the country report being locked into contracts they didn’t fully understand. Many signed after high-pressure sales visits. Others were given promises about savings that never came true. The problem is widespread. And until recently, most affected homeowners had no clear path to address it.

The scale of the problem is documented. Complaints against residential solar companies have increased. As per Destined Energy, the FTC got over 7,000 solar fraud complaints in 2025. These figures reflect a consumer crisis that has quietly grown for years without adequate support structures in place.

These issues vary. Some homeowners discover their payments are higher than what was quoted at signing. Others find that their panels stopped working, but they remain bound to loan agreements. Many report that the solar company stopped responding after installation. In each case, the homeowner is left holding a long-term financial obligation with no effective means of recourse. For most, a 20 to 25-year contract is not simply an inconvenience. It is a serious and lasting financial burden.

To address this, Solar Cancellation Resource Center has formally announced a partnership with Consumer Advocacy Law Group, a nationally recognized consumer-protection law firm. This development marks a big expansion in the legal resources available to homeowners who believe their solar agreements involved deceptive sales practices, contract misrepresentation, installation failures, or unfair financial terms.

Consumer Advocacy Law Group brings direct legal expertise to what was previously an unclear process. The firm has a documented record of holding solar companies accountable across a range of consumer protection violations. Through the partnership, homeowners who come to Solar Cancellation Resource Center for intake support are now connected to qualified attorneys for formal contract review. Where grounds exist, the legal team proceeds with the resolution process.

The intake process has clear steps. A homeowner first speaks with a Solar Cancellation Resource Center specialist. They then provide their solar agreement for formal attorney review. If the case meets the criteria, the legal resolution process begins. The stated goal is full and permanent cancellation of the solar contract and its associated financial obligations.

As solar adoption continues to grow in the United States, so does the number of contracts signed under conditions that may not hold up to legal scrutiny. Several states have already moved to introduce new consumer protections for solar buyers. Solar Cancellation Resource Center and Consumer Advocacy Law Group are responding to this reality. Homeowners who believe they are bound to an unfair solar agreement are encouraged to request a case review.