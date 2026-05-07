Lightweight Elegance, Without Compromise — LEPAS L4 EV All-Electric SUV Makes Its Debut

As the global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) industry enters a new phase defined by elevated quality and experience-first innovation, LEPAS — positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life — presents its all-electric lineup at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Among them, the LEPAS L4 EV, purpose-built for lightweight urban mobility scenarios, delivers comprehensive above-class performance, offering urban young users and families a high-quality choice without compromise.

Distinctive Design with Elevated Recognition, Expressing Individuality

In terms of design, the LEPAS L4 EV establishes a unique identity through highly recognizable styling. The vehicle adopts a dynamic, coupe-inspired silhouette, complemented by a contrasting color body and “Leopard Shadow” wheels. Its sharp, compact lines create strong visual memorability in urban traffic, expressing individuality and contemporary style.

The front fascia features a minimalist closed grille paired with sharp lighting elements, enhancing both refinement and a sense of strength while aligning with the technological character of a New Energy vehicle. The restrained yet expressive “Leopard Aesthetics” design language conveys confident urban taste, presenting a premium aura with a lightweight stance.

Agile Yet Stable Driving Dynamics, Delivering Composed Control

On the performance side, the LEPAS L4 EV is built on the dedicated the Intelligent LEX Platform, achieving a balance between strong power delivery and high stability. Equipped with a 160 kW high-efficiency electric motor, it delivers smooth output, rapid response, and brisk acceleration.

The chassis adopts a multi-link independent rear suspension, tuned to global unified standards, balancing ride comfort and handling precision. With excellent roll control and refined vibration filtering, the vehicle maintains stability and composure across both urban roads and highways.

Additionally, the vehicle integrates 21 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions along with intelligent connectivity features, reflecting LEPAS’s capabilities in Intelligent Technology. These include full-speed adaptive cruise, lane keeping, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and VPD. The intuitive Smart Cockpit further enhances convenience, making both daily commuting and long-distance travel easier and more reassuring.

Effortless Range and Charging Experience, Enabling True “Electric Freedom”

Addressing user expectations around range and charging, the LEPAS L4 EV delivers a “real, practical, and stress-free” above-class solution. Under NEDC conditions, the vehicle offers an official range of 500 km, providing solid mileage assurance for everyday travel. In extreme real-world testing conducted in Indonesia, it demonstrated excellent energy efficiency, achieving a range exceeding 600 km.

Furthermore, the LEPAS L4 EV supports high-efficiency fast charging, with peak charging power of up to 200 kW, enabling rapid energy replenishment and truly delivering “electric freedom.”

The LEPAS L4 EV combines lightweight agility with ease of driving, while its above-class configuration ensures a comfortable experience. Precisely aligned with the diverse expectations of urban users for design, handling, and practicality, the L4 EV not only embodies the agile charm of the LEPAS Leopard Aesthetic design language, but also fully interprets the brand’s core advantage of Elegant Driving with superior comprehensive strength, delivering a lighter and more poised new mobility solution for urban commuting.