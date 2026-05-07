LEPAS L6 EV：A Global High-Quality Tech SUV, Redefining the Benchmark for Elegant Mobility with Exquisite Intelligence

In today’s fast-paced world, where speed is often prioritized, elegance has become an increasingly rare quality in mobility. For urban pioneers and discerning drivers, a vehicle is no longer just a means of transport, but an extension of personal taste, an exquisite intelligent space in motion, and a reliable companion for high-frequency daily travel. Designed for high-frequency urban scenarios, the LEPAS L6 EV stands as a core SUV positioned as a global High-Quality Tech SUV, seamlessly blending commanding presence with intrinsic quality. Through the efficiency and intelligence of pure electric mobility, it offers a composed and exquisite Elegant Mobility solution for the world’s new urban elites.

The design language of the LEPAS L6 EV delivers a more commanding visual presence. Its signature Leopard Aesthetics is not a simple layering of lines, but a modern interpretation of the balance between power and elegance: the “hunting-eye” LED lighting maximizes both technological appeal and recognizability; the all-new low-slung, wide-body stance achieves a lower visual center of gravity and stronger body tension within its class; and with a drag coefficient as low as 0.27 Cd, complemented by ultra-red taillights and sporty wheels, it balances pure electric efficiency with expressive presence, showcasing a dynamic and tech-forward character.

At its core, technology is always meant to serve people. The LEPAS L6 EV empowers mobility with cutting-edge innovation, creating a more natural and intuitive intelligent experience. Featuring a naturally inspired, high-aesthetic tech interior within an Exquisite Space, it is equipped with a 13.2-inch waterfall-style display powered by the 8155 chip, enabling interactions as smooth as a smartphone. The LEPAS L6 EV is also the first to integrate VPD, the H-NOA intelligent system, and the Super AI Agent, alongside the debut of Bosch IPB 2.0, covering all scenarios from driving and parking to congested commuting. During peak hours, intelligent assistance helps ease driving pressure, while in complex road conditions, advanced intelligent driving makes control more effortless. In addition, APA automatic parking, FTBA track-back reversing, and RPA remote parking functions allow the vehicle to handle one-touch parking in tight spaces, route-based reversing on narrow roads, and remote parking maneuvers with ease. On the safety front, multiple active safety and intelligent protection features ensure every journey is stable and reassuring, transforming technology into tangible ease and peace of mind. In terms of electric safety, millisecond-level power cut-off in collisions, dual parallel exhaust channels for directional pressure relief, and rigorous battery safety certifications work together to mitigate risks at the source, making safety not just a promise, but a more reassuring and constant companion.

As a core SUV designed for high-frequency urban scenarios, the LEPAS L6 EV demonstrates a more lifestyle-oriented Exquisite Space capability. Built on the dedicated LEX intelligent new energy platform, its 2700 mm ultra-long wheelbase creates a transparent, lounge-like cabin reminiscent of a “mobile grand living room,” with rear legroom reaching up to 911 mm; paired with a rear seat recline angle of just 7°, it offers a relaxed and comfortable seating experience. The vehicle is equipped with 39 thoughtfully designed storage spaces throughout, along with a layered trunk design and a 99 L underfloor storage compartment, ensuring that personal items, outdoor gear, and large luggage can all be neatly organized. The front-mounted spare tire layout further enhances trunk flexibility, maximizing cargo capacity. Benefiting from the LEX dedicated pure electric platform, the vehicle delivers smooth and quiet driving with outstanding energy efficiency, complemented by efficient recharging solutions to perfectly meet the all-day, high-frequency mobility needs of urban life. In addition, the LEPAS L6 EV cockpit features a scenario-based system, where ambiance, fragrance, and functional modes are intelligently linked, making the cabin not just a space for travel, but an elegant extension of everyday life.

As a global High-Quality Tech SUV, the LEPAS L6 EV redefines the benchmark of elegant living with a more commanding design expression, a more natural intelligent experience, and more lifestyle-oriented Exquisite Space capabilities, standing as the ideal choice for urban elites pursuing an upward, elegant lifestyle.