This Mother’s Day, iCAUR V23 and V27 Turn Every Journey into Shared Family Moments

As Mother’s Day approaches, a growing number of people are choosing to explore the world alongside their parents, making quality time together one of the holiday’s most meaningful gestures. Through its V23 and V27 models, global premium NEV brand iCAUR provides travel experiences designed for both urban escapes and outdoor exploration, redefining companionship across generations and turning every journey into a gift in itself.

Redefining Warm and Meaningful Mobility Through Classic Design and Technology

As a premium NEV brand designed for the new generation of urban middle-class consumers, iCAUR has consistently built its products around three core pillars: timeless design, intelligent technology, and a sustainable ecosystem. For iCAUR, timeless design is not about simple nostalgia or replication, but about creating enduring aesthetic value through sculpted surfaces and refined craftsmanship that stand the test of time. Technology, meanwhile, is designed to serve real human needs — making every journey safer, more intuitive, and more comfortable. Its sustainable ecosystem further transforms the vehicle into an open platform that continuously interacts with users’ lifestyles and everyday scenarios. As holidays return to the essence of togetherness, iCAUR hopes the V23 and V27 can transform shared mobility spaces into spaces for emotional connection across generations.

iCAUR V23: A Shared Space for Urban Exploration and Outdoor Escapes

Designed for trend-conscious young consumers, the iCAUR V23 is a battery electric lifestyle off-road SUV that combines a signature boxy silhouette with a 0.96 width-to-height ratio, delivering the visual presence of a classic off-roader while maximizing interior space efficiency beyond its class. Its extended 2,735 mm wheelbase, paired with an open flat-floor cabin layout, creates a spacious and relaxing environment for both front and rear passengers. The rear row features independent sofa-style seats with a maximum seat height of 370 mm and class-leading headroom, allowing parents to naturally stretch their legs while benefiting from generous headrest support for the shoulders and neck. Even during long-distance journeys, passengers can remain comfortable and relaxed. Large windows and a thoughtfully proportioned beltline design allow abundant natural light into the cabin, bringing mountain scenery, lakeside views, and urban landscapes seamlessly into the interior. Along the journey, different generations can sit side by side, sharing the same flowing scenery through the windows.

The V23’s highly flexible interior space further expands the possibilities of travel and shared experiences. When the vehicle is parked at a mountaintop lookout or a lakeside campsite, the front seats of the V23 can fold flat and connect with the rear seats to form a lounge-style resting space. Reclining together inside the cabin, family members across generations can enjoy a classic movie on the 15.4-inch center display or revisit photos captured along the journey. The roof rack supports a static load capacity of up to 200 kg, making it easy to carry camping tents, folding tables and chairs, or even bicycles for weekend outdoor trips shared by the whole family.

iCAUR V27: An Expanded Platform for Family Travel and Outdoor Living

Positioned for urban middle-class families, the iCAUR V27 features a vertically proportioned body design with a near 1:1 width-to-height ratio, complemented by 21-inch wheels and full-body cladding that create a strong and upright visual presence. The V27 delivers an even more spacious interior experience. Second-row knee room reaches 950 mm, while interior height from floor to roof measures 1,357 mm. Headroom for the front and rear rows reaches 1,110 mm and 1,116 mm respectively, ensuring that even three generations traveling together can each enjoy a comfortable and relaxing personal space.

With the second-row seats folded down, the cabin transforms into a flat area measuring 2,150 mm by 1,050 mm. Add an inflatable mattress, and the vehicle becomes a spacious in-car bed where families can relax, chat, and unwind together — turning camping into an experience shared across generations rather than one reserved only for younger travelers.

Built around iCAUR’s sustainable ecosystem philosophy, the V27 features a comprehensive expansion architecture with over 39 ecosystem interfaces and mounting points with modular PIN interfaces throughout the vehicle, supporting a wide range of accessories including onboard refrigerators, side ladders, inflatable mattresses, and multimedia mounts. Its 6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability powers family activities such as outdoor cooking and movie screenings, while its 1.6-ton towing capacity extends family adventures far beyond urban parks into more remote outdoor destinations.

From the urban lifestyle appeal of the V23 to the family-oriented versatility of the V27, iCAUR uses timeless design to foster emotional connection, intelligent technology to enhance shared journeys, and an open ecosystem to expand the possibilities of exploration together. At the iCAUR international business summit, iCAUR vividly demonstrated this point through activities such as Golden REEV classic journey, all-terrain test drive.

When the driver takes the wheel alongside the parents who once introduced them to the world, togetherness itself becomes the holiday’s most meaningful gift.