International Medical Aid Launches IMA Pathfinder: A Free Personalized Medical School Admissions Calculator for Pre-Med Students

International Medical Aid (IMA), a leading provider of global health internships and pre-med clinical programs, today announced the launch of IMA Pathfinder, a free personalized medical school admissions calculator available at medicalaid.org.

IMA Pathfinder goes significantly beyond the simple GPA-plus-MCAT formulas that have historically defined online admissions tools. The platform evaluates a complete applicant profile, including clinical patient care hours, physician shadowing, research experience, volunteering, leadership, GPA trajectory over time, and global health involvement to generate the IMA Index, a holistic admissions intelligence score. The tool then compares each applicant’s profile against median admission statistics for 192 accredited MD and DO programs to produce a personalized Safety, Match, Ambitious Match, and Reach school list.

“Pre-med students deserve more than a number generated from two data points,” said Dr. Mohammad Ghassemi, MD, Vice President at International Medical Aid. “IMA Pathfinder reflects how admissions committees actually evaluate candidates: holistically, across everything that makes an applicant competitive. We built this because we work with these students every day, and we know the information gap they’re navigating.”

Three Tracks for Every Stage

IMA Pathfinder offers three assessment tracks tailored to different stages of the pre-med journey. The High School Readiness Track scores students aged 15-18 on a 0-100 milestone scale, producing a personalized roadmap of gaps to address before entering college. The College No-MCAT Track delivers a partial IMA Index for undergraduates who have not yet tested, identifying which areas of their profile to prioritize. The College MCAT Taken Track produces the full IMA Index with national acceptance probability data sourced from AAMC Table A-23 and AACOMAS national datasets, a complete school match list, and a personalized gap analysis.

All three tracks are free and require no account creation. Applicants enter their name and email to unlock their full, personalized report, which includes a downloadable PDF.

The IMA Advantage

IMA Pathfinder incorporates a proprietary IMA Advantage Bonus for applicants who have completed or are interested in IMA’s global health programs. Admissions committees at mission-aligned programs, including Georgetown University School of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, and Creighton University School of Medicine, have demonstrated consistent interest in applicants with verified international clinical experience. IMA’s programs in East Africa and South America provide that experience.

Availability

IMA Pathfinder is available now at no cost at: medicalaid.org/medical-school-admissions-calculator/

A free advising call is available for applicants who wish to discuss their results with an IMA medical admissions expert.

About International Medical Aid

International Medical Aid is a non-profit global health organization dedicated to improving access to care in the world’s most underserved communities while training the next generation of physicians through clinical internships, direct patient care programs, and admissions advising services. IMA’s programs were developed at Johns Hopkins University and operate across East Africa and South America, providing pre-med students with verified clinical hours in resource-limited settings. More information is available at medicalaid.org.

IMA Pathfinder is an admissions intelligence tool. Scores and school lists are generated from historical acceptance data and applicant profile modeling. Results are not a guarantee of admission to any program.