Uber Reports Thousands Of Lost Items In Robotaxis Including Dentures And An ‘I Heart Hot Dads’ Bag

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index on Tuesday. The report typically catalogues millions of forgotten items from human-driven rides. This year, Uber used the report to highlight lost items in robotaxis. Thousands of items were left behind in robotaxis on Uber’s ride-hailing network in the past year.

The usual lost items included phones, keys, wallets, passports, and headphones. Other items included a set of dentures, an “I Heart Hot Dads” bag, and a blue hat reading “Emotional Support Human.”

Robotaxis Create A Return Logistics Business

Even with robotaxis, someone must return items passengers leave behind. Uber has spent several years locking down partnerships with autonomous vehicle (AV) companies. Commercial wheels on its AV business started turning in March 2025, when the “Waymo on Uber” robotaxi service launched in Austin. Uber and Waymo have since started a robotaxi service in Atlanta.

Uber has added other AV companies to its app in the past year, including Motional in Las Vegas and Avride in Dallas. Those services still have human safety operators behind the wheel. The fact that Uber logged thousands of lost items in 12 months gives some sense of how many robotaxi rides have been completed on its app.

Recovery Process Uses Existing Uber Support Systems

When a rider forgets belongings in a robotaxi, the recovery process works like any other Uber ride. The rider opens the app, clicks the activity tab, selects the trip, and contacts customer support. Riders can message, chat, or call a support agent. If the item is located, they have two options: pay $15 for an Uber Courier driver to provide same-day local delivery, or pick up the belonging in person from an AV depot.

Uber Courier is a rebrand of Uber Connect, which launched in 2020 and allowed users to send packages between local addresses. “With tens of millions of lost items reported on Uber each year, we’ve spent the last decade building systems that help riders quickly and seamlessly reunite with their belongings,” Amy Satrom, global head of autonomous support at Uber, said in a statement. “As autonomous rides continue to scale on Uber, we’re bringing that same expertise to AVs.”

Uber Aims To Be Largest Facilitator Of AV Trips By 2029

In February, the company announced Uber Autonomous Solutions, a new business division for driverless tech. The division provides companies with services that handle tasks associated with operating a robotaxi business, including software and support. Uber’s announcement details the new division. TechCrunch has covered Uber’s AV partnerships.

Uber plans to offer robotaxi rides through its app in as many as 15 cities globally by the end of the year. The company has said it intends to be the largest facilitator of AV trips in the world by 2029.

Featured image credits: freestocks.org

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