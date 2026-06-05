Plex Adds Discussions And Lists To Compete With Reddit And Letterboxd

Plex unveiled several social features on Wednesday aimed at changing how users interact with the platform. The company has transformed from a personal media server into a streaming hub with ad-supported content and movie rental options. Now Plex is setting its sights on competing with social networking platforms like Reddit and Letterboxd.

Discussions Forum Uses AI And Human Moderation

Notable among the new features is Discussions, a community forum where users can post comments and talk about movies or TV shows. Plex is likely hoping this forum will challenge Reddit’s dominance in community discussions of movies and shows. The company said it has built a moderation system that uses a blend of AI and human input to moderate both visual and written content.

Lists Allow Emoji Reactions And Future Imports From Other Platforms

Another new feature is Lists, which lets users create, manage, and share lists of their favorite movies and shows. Users can react with emojis instead of simple star ratings and share images. Later this year, Plex will add the ability to import existing lists from other platforms. The company will also let users react and comment on their friends’ lists. Letterboxd and IMDb both offer user-generated lists.

Match Score Predicts Enjoyment Based On Viewing Habits

Plex is adding a new Match Score feature that predicts how much a user might enjoy a particular title based on their viewing habits and preferences. “It looks at the things you watch and the way you rate them, and turns that into a simple percentage that tells you how closely a title lines up with what you tend to enjoy,” co-founder and chief product officer Scott Olechowski told TechCrunch. “The idea is to take the guesswork out of discovery, so instead of scrolling endlessly, you get a quick, personal read on whether something is likely to be for you.”

Alerts And Rollout Timeline

The platform is also adding Alerts that will notify users about new activities related to lists, movies, shows, and film professionals they follow. Lists are currently available to all Plex users. Discussions is set to launch this month. Other features will be rolled out throughout the year.

Discovery Has Become A Shared Experience

The new features aim to create a more community-driven content discovery experience. Users can share recommendations, compare opinions, and connect over their favorite shows and films. “People are spending more time figuring out what to watch than ever before, and we’re seeing viewers are increasingly turning to friends, creators, and communities they trust for recommendations. Discovery has become a shared experience, and we think the products people use to find entertainment should reflect that,” Olechowski added.

Competitive Landscape And Previous Social Features

The new features come as Plex grapples with an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape. Streaming companies and social media platforms together vie for people’s attention. Netflix and Disney+ have launched short-form video content within their apps to farm daily engagement. This is not Plex’s first foray into social networking. In 2023, the company launched “Discover Together,” which allowed users to create profiles and follow friends’ viewing activities. Last year, Plex rolled out public profiles and reviews for users.

Price Hike Coincides With Feature Launch

The update coincides with a significant price hike for Plex’s Lifetime Plex Pass. The pass will cost $749.99 from July 1. The increase has caught users’ attention, especially since Plex last year increased the Pass’ price from $119.99 to $249.99. Plex’s website provides details on the new features and pricing. Currently, Plex boasts over 42 million active users monthly across more than 180 countries and territories.

Featured image credits: Moniker Partners

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