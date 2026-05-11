MyFlyYatra Enhances Access to Business Class Flights for U.S. & Canada Travelers with Expanded Route Coverage

MyFlyYatra, a leading international flight booking platform, has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking business class flights from the USA and CANADA, making premium long-haul travel more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective.

With rising demand for business class air tickets, MyFlyYatra provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers flying from the United States and Canada to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking to fly business class to India, fly business class to Africa and the rest of all global destinations with confidence and convenience.

While the platform has traditionally focused on India-bound travel, the latest expansion includes dedicated travel resources for destinations such as Singapore, Frankfurt, London, Paris, Rome, Tokyo, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai and the rest of all other global destinations. This move aligns with increasing global travel demand and the need for structured access to international flight options.

MyFlyYatra is developing destination-specific pages and content optimized for high-demand search queries such as “business class flights to Europe” ” business class flights to Japan “ “business class flights to Australia” & all the remaining global destinations business class pages from USA and Canada. These pages are designed to provide users with organized information on routes, airlines, and travel considerations.

“Our goal is to support a wider audience of global travelers by expanding beyond India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations,” said Sonam Gosain.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects MyFlyYatra’s broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is an online travel platform offering flight discovery solutions across global destinations, with a focus on long-haul travel and structured content for improved usability.