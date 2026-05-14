BKREA & Bisnow Host Successful Industry Event at 67 Kent Ave While Launching Marketing Effort for Premier Williamsburg Brooklyn Asset

BKREA and Bisnow hosted a highly successful and well-attended real estate event at 67 Kent Ave, bringing together a distinguished group of investors, owners, developers, and industry professionals for an evening of networking, market insights, and property-level engagement.

The afternoon event coincided with BKREA’s active marketing campaign for the sale of 67 Kent, a premier commercial asset located on the Williamsburg waterfront. Attendees were given a firsthand look at the property while engaging in discussions around investment strategy, capital markets conditions, and opportunities in one of New York City’s most dynamic submarkets.

“We are currently marketing 67 Kent and wanted to create an opportunity for the investment community to experience the property in a meaningful way,” said Bob Knakal, Chairman and CEO of BKREA. “The level of interest and engagement we saw reinforces the strong demand for high-quality adaptive re-use property in prime Brooklyn locations.”

Guests enjoyed networking, with many taking advantage of the opportunity to tour the property and evaluate its positioning within the broader Williamsburg market.

Situated in a highly sought-after waterfront location, 67 Kent represents a unique opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a vibrant and evolving neighborhood with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. BKREA, founded by Knakal in 2024, has quickly established itself as a leading boutique investment sales firm specializing in New York City commercial real estate, leveraging deep market expertise and proprietary data to deliver superior outcomes for property owners.

The event underscores BKREA’s approach to marketing, combining targeted outreach with curated, high-impact experiences that drive visibility and maximize value for clients. Under Knakal’s leadership, BKREA continues to set the standard for institutional-grade marketing campaigns, ensuring that each listing receives the strategic attention and broad market exposure necessary to achieve best-in-class results.