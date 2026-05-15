Simple Traffic Expands Support for Online Retailers and Bloggers Through Targeted Real Visitor Delivery

Simple Traffic, a visitor forwarding platform that delivers real human traffic to client websites, is expanding its support for online retailers, bloggers, affiliate marketers, and small business owners across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates from Tallinn, Estonia, and routes genuine visitors to client sites through a network of rented and parked domains. Country, device, and browser targeting is included on every plan at no additional cost.

The platform addresses a recurring problem for website owners who want a consistent stream of visitors without committing large budgets to paid search or social advertising. Rather than relying on ad networks or automated scripts, Simple Traffic uses its own domain network to capture real human visitors and forward them to client websites that match their location, device, and browsing setup. Site owners can view the source, country, device, and browser of each visitor through the platform’s dashboard, giving them visibility into where their traffic is coming from.

Simple Traffic offers a range of plans suited to different website sizes and goals, with the top tier delivering up to 20,000 daily visitors. Each plan includes the same targeting capabilities, so a one-person blog and a growing e-commerce store can both filter for visitors from specific countries, devices such as desktop or mobile, and browsers such as Chrome, Safari, or Firefox. This targeting approach allows site owners to align visitor characteristics with their actual customer or reader base.

The forwarding model works in real time. When a person lands on one of the websites in Simple Traffic’s network, the system checks the visitor’s location, device, and browser against the client’s targeting preferences. If the visitor matches, they’re forwarded directly to the client’s site without any click or advertisement involved. This means every visit comes from a genuine person rather than an automated script or a paid placement.

Trevor Johnson, spokesperson at Simple Traffic, explained the reasoning behind the targeting-first approach. “Site owners often tell us they want more than just numbers on a dashboard. They want visitors who actually fit the audience they’re trying to reach. That’s why we built targeting into every plan from the start, rather than reserving it for higher tiers. A small affiliate marketer should have the same level of control as a larger business, and our platform reflects that,” said Johnson.

For online retailers, the platform supports growth on stores built with Shopify, WooCommerce, and custom checkout systems. Retailers can use real website traffic to validate product pages, test new landing pages with genuine users, and improve engagement signals such as time on site and pages per visit. Affiliate marketers can use the same setup to drive visitors to comparison pages, review posts, and offer landing pages, without the complexity of setting up keyword bids and ad creative.

Bloggers and content creators also use Simple Traffic to grow readership on new posts and improve the visibility of older articles. By forwarding visitors interested in specific countries, the platform helps content sites build a baseline of engaged readers who can spend time on the page, scroll through articles, and click through to related content. This activity contributes to engagement metrics that many search engines factor in when assessing the quality of a site.

Web developers and designers continue to use the platform as a testing environment. By directing real human visitors to a staging site or a new layout, developers can observe how actual users behave on the page, gather data on performance across different browsers, and identify design issues that automated testing tools tend to miss. The dashboard view of visitor sources gives developers a record of which browsers and devices interacted with the site, which is useful for cross-browser compatibility checks.

Simple Traffic operates from Tallinn, Estonia, and serves clients across multiple regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, and parts of Asia. The company maintains a help center and a learning resource section on its website covering targeted traffic setup, tracking with UTM parameters, and best practices for integrating visitor data with third-party analytics tools.

The platform is compatible with most analytics setups, with the company recommending Bitly or UTM-tagged links for the most accurate visitor tracking. Customers can adjust their targeting preferences, pause delivery, or change plans at any time through the dashboard, and the company offers live chat support for setup questions.

Further information about Simple Traffic’s plans, targeting features, and dashboard is available on the company’s official website.

About Simple Traffic

Simple Traffic is a visitor forwarding platform based in Tallinn, Estonia. The company delivers real human visitors to client websites through a network of rented and parked domains, with country, device, and browser targeting included on every plan. Its clients include bloggers, affiliate marketers, online retailers, web developers, and small business owners across multiple regions.