TC Advisors CPA Expands Bookkeeping and Advisory Services Amid Rising Demand for Proactive Financial Support in Northern New Jersey

As small and mid-sized businesses navigate persistent cash flow pressures, evolving tax rules, and the push toward real-time financial insights, TC Advisors CPA is broadening its reach with enhanced monthly bookkeeping , tax planning, and fractional CFO services across Northern New Jersey and nationwide.

Small business owners in 2026 continue to cite cash flow management as their top challenge, according to recent real estate developers’ reports, with many spending excessive hours on manual record-keeping amid labor shortages and rising operational costs in New Jersey.

At the same time, technological shifts—particularly AI-driven automation and cloud-based tools—are transforming traditional bookkeeping into a strategic function that delivers faster, more accurate data for decision-making.

TC Advisors CPA, founded in 2025 by CPAs Nick Termine and Stephen Calvo with Big Four backgrounds, is positioning itself to meet this demand through year-round support rather than seasonal tax filing alone. The firm’s expansion emphasizes clean, timely bookkeeping as the foundation for tax savings, compliance, and growth planning.

Industry Trends Driving the Need for Better Bookkeeping

Recent surveys show strong optimism among small businesses, with 93% expecting growth in the coming year. Yet many struggle with disorganized records, delayed reporting, and missed opportunities under complex regulations.

Key 2026 developments include the permanence of the 20% Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction, restored 100% bonus depreciation, and updated Section 179 expensing limits, provisions that reward businesses with accurate, up-to-date financial records.

In Northern New Jersey, where high costs of doing business, energy expenses, and workforce challenges persist, professional bookkeeping and advisory services are increasingly viewed as essential rather than optional.

TC Advisors integrates modern tools for real-time dashboards, automated transaction categorization, and seamless payroll/expense management. This approach aligns with broader industry moves toward AI-assisted insights and cloud platforms that reduce errors and free owners from administrative burdens.

Tailored Support for Local and National Clients

The firm works with a range of small to mid-sized businesses ($500K–$5M+ revenue), including construction firms needing precise job costing and project profitability tracking, real estate investors managing multi-state taxes and entity structures , healthcare practices (medical and dental) optimizing compensation and overhead, and e-commerce, retail, professional services, and tech startups focused on cash flow and scalability

For growing companies, fractional CFO services provide budgeting, forecasting, KPI analysis, and strategic guidance without the expense of a full-time executive—a model seeing increased adoption nationwide as businesses seek flexible expertise.

“Business owners today need more than compliance help at tax time,” said Nick Termine, CPA and Co-Founder. “They’re looking for partners who deliver ongoing clarity, spot savings opportunities proactively, and support informed decisions throughout the year.”

A Client-Centered Model in a Competitive Landscape

Clients praise the firm’s responsive, clear communication and ability to simplify complex matters. One noted how working with the team turned a stressful tax process into a straightforward experience while uncovering overlooked items.

Headquartered at 185 Linden St, Suite 201 in Hackensack, TC Advisors offers both in-person support in Bergen County and remote services for clients across the U.S., including specialized US expatriate tax planning.

As Northern New Jersey businesses prepare for opportunities like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and contend with ongoing affordability pressures, firms emphasizing proactive financial partnerships are gaining attention. TC Advisors’ model reflects a wider shift in the real estate developers from reactive filing to strategic, technology-enabled support.

The firm’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its team of experienced professionals, who are dedicated to delivering strategic, client-focused financial solutions built on long-term value.

With this expansion, TC Advisors CPA is well-positioned to serve growing opportunities in Northern New Jersey and across the United States, further cementing its role as a trusted provider in the advisory sector.

About TC Advisors CPA

TC Advisors CPA is a Hackensack-based firm providing tax preparation, monthly bookkeeping, fractional CFO, and advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses. With founders holding extensive Big Four experience in tax, advisory, and global mobility, the firm focuses on reducing liabilities, enhancing financial visibility, and supporting sustainable growth.

For more information, visit tcadvisorscpa.com or call (201) 343-1621.