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EcoForce Bed Bug Services Issues Summer Travel Season Bed Bug Warning Across Middle Tennessee

ByEthan Lin

May 14, 2026

As summer travel activity increases across Tennessee, local experts are warning homeowners, travelers, and short-term rental operators to stay alert for a seasonal rise in bed bug infestations throughout the region.

EcoForce Bed Bug Services, one of the dedicated bed bug specialists in Middle Tennessee, says the summer months consistently bring an increase in service calls as travelers unknowingly transport bed bugs between hotels, vacation rentals, apartments, and homes.

“Bed bugs are excellent hitchhikers,” said Ryan Goodell of EcoForce Bed Bug Services. “They don’t care if a property is clean or dirty. Increased travel simply creates more opportunities for them to spread from place to place.”

According to EcoForce, seasonal spikes are commonly connected to:

  • Family vacations and summer travel
  • Hotels and lodging facilities
  • Airbnb and VRBO properties
  • College students returning home
  • Used furniture purchases
  • Shared living environments

The company encourages travelers to inspect luggage carefully after trips, avoid placing suitcases directly on hotel beds or carpeted floors, and wash clothing on high heat immediately after returning home.

EcoForce also recommends that short-term rental owners and property managers conduct routine inspections during peak travel months to reduce the risk of infestations spreading between guests.

Unlike general pest control providers, EcoForce focuses exclusively on bed bug remediation and professional whole-structure heat treatments designed to eliminate infestations throughout an entire property.

“Many people wait too long because they’re embarrassed or assume bed bugs only happen in unclean environments,” Goodell added. “In reality, bed bugs can affect anyone. Early detection and proper treatment are critical.”

EcoForce Bed Bug Services has provided professional bed bug heat treatment services throughout Middle Tennessee since 2011 and is recognized for handling difficult infestations in residential homes, apartments, hotels, and commercial properties.

For additional information, visit:
https://www.ecoforcebedbugservices.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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