PixAI Launches Mio.2 – An AI Agent That Turns Prompts into Anime Illustrations, Manga Panels, and Game Assets

PixAI , an anime-style AI generation platform that services more than 13 million creators globally, has announced the launch of Mio.2, a conversational AI creation agent that helps users generate professional-quality anime illustrations, manga panels, character designs, and game assets from as little as a single prompt.

Officially launched on April 15, 2026, the new agent lets anyone generate high-quality illustrations and assets simply by chatting, with zero prompt knowledge required. Built for digital artists, storytellers, game creators, and those simply looking to explore AI art, Mio.2 removes one of the biggest barriers to image generation: prompt engineering. Rather than require repeated writing, rewriting, and complex prompt optimization, Mio.2 turns creation into a natural conversation.

Users can, for example, begin with a simple request like “draw a girl with cat ears wearing a sweater.” Then, based on the results, they can refine it with further requests like “make the hair longer”, “change the angle”, or “try a watercolor art style.” Mio.2 then interprets the request and manages the creative process, iterating until the image matches the creator’s vision. It’s designed to work as a conversational image-generation agent that lets users describe what’s in their head without constant parameter tweaking.

Mio.2 expands PixAI’s creative workflow across single-image generation. It has character-consistency features that allow creators to develop three-view sheets, expression variations, outfit changes, chibi versions, and other design assets within the same conversation, preserving the features, proportions, and style of the characters designed. Mio.2 also includes automatic storyboarding, breaking an idea into scenes that are generated with a consistent style for manga-style output and sequential storytelling. This, in turn, can help creators move from initial designs and concepts to storyboarding even faster.

Those using existing materials or inspiration can also benefit from the model’s reference-based editing for outfits and backgrounds. Users can upload images and ask Mio.2 to change clothing, accessories, backgrounds, and more.

Mio.2 also includes three language model tiers: Kotone, the default model optimized for speed and anime-style illustration, Sena, and Osaki, which is designed for more complex creative tasks. The platform supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean, reflecting the growing global creator community PixAI has built up.

To celebrate the launch of Mio.2, PixAI is running a community creative program on social media, inviting creators to share artwork they have made with the new agent, and to explore what conversational creation can unlock across the fields of anime, manga, digital art, gaming, roleplaying, and more.

New users can try Mio.2 for free at https://agent.pixai.art/ .

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