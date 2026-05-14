Dryfta Expands Scientific Program Management with AI Session Summaries and On Demand Video Archives

The latest release adds support for speaker managed slide uploads, AI generated session summaries with keyword clouds, and a searchable on demand video archive for recorded virtual sessions. The new capabilities are aimed at helping scientific societies, universities, and research organizations extend the impact of their conferences well beyond the live event dates.

Building a More Accessible Scientific Conference Experience

Scientific conferences increasingly generate large amounts of valuable research content across presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and virtual sessions. However, much of this knowledge traditionally becomes difficult to access once the event concludes.

Dryfta’s latest update addresses this challenge by enabling organizers to transform live sessions into structured, searchable, and reusable knowledge resources.

“With scientific conferences becoming more global and hybrid in nature, organizers are looking for ways to make conference content more accessible before, during, and after the event,” said Irshad Reyaz. “These updates help organizations preserve institutional knowledge, improve attendee engagement, and create long term value from conference sessions.”

Searchable On-Demand Video Archives

The centerpiece of the release is Dryfta’s new on demand video archive capability. Organizers can now make recorded live sessions available directly through the event platform as a searchable video library accessible year round. Recorded virtual sessions can be presented as playable archive content, allowing attendees to revisit presentations, catch up on missed sessions, and search across conference materials long after the event has ended.

For scientific and academic organizations, this creates several advantages:

Extends the lifespan and value of conference content

Supports asynchronous learning across global time zones

Improves accessibility for attendees unable to join live sessions

Helps researchers revisit technical discussions and presentations

Creates a persistent educational resource for members and institutions

Increases sponsor and exhibitor visibility through long tail engagement



The feature is especially relevant for international congresses and research associations where parallel sessions and scheduling conflicts often prevent attendees from participating in every presentation of interest.

AI Generated Session Summaries and Keyword Clouds

Dryfta has also introduced AI powered post session analysis for virtual meetings. Once a session concludes, organizers can automatically display:

An AI generated summary of the discussion

A keyword cloud derived from the session transcript



Session transcription is enabled by default, allowing organizers to quickly convert spoken discussions into digestible insights and searchable metadata. For scientific conferences with large session catalogs, this capability helps attendees identify the most relevant presentations without manually reviewing hours of recordings. It also improves discoverability of research topics across the event platform.

Speaker Managed Slide Uploads

Another addition allows speakers to upload presentation slides directly within their assigned session inside the program schedule. By associating presentation files directly with program items, organizers can reduce administrative coordination while ensuring attendees always access the latest session materials from a centralized location.

Designed for Scientific and Academic Events

These enhancements build upon Dryfta’s existing platform used by universities, medical associations, nonprofits, and research organizations worldwide for:

Abstract management and peer review

Scientific program scheduling

Registration and ticketing

Speaker and faculty management

Hybrid and virtual conferences

Event mobile applications

Community and networking tools



The new release reflects growing demand from scientific event organizers for platforms that not only manage logistics, but also preserve and distribute conference knowledge more effectively. For more information, visit Dryfta’s Official Website