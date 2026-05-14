Instagram Launches Instants Feature For Disappearing One-Time Photo Sharing

Instagram announced Wednesday that it is globally launching Instants, a new feature that allows users to share disappearing photos with close friends or mutual followers. The feature focuses on temporary, unedited photo sharing and expands Instagram’s push toward more private and casual interactions within the app.

Instants allows users to send photos that can only be viewed once and remain accessible for up to 24 hours after being shared.

The feature follows testing with select users before its wider rollout.

Focus On Unedited And Temporary Photos

Instagram said Instants is designed around authentic and spontaneous photo sharing rather than polished or heavily edited content.

Users must capture photos directly through Instagram’s in-app camera. The feature does not allow uploads from a device’s photo library, and images cannot be edited after capture.

Although users can add text overlays to an Instant, additional modifications are not supported.

According to Meta, the feature is intended to encourage sharing of real-time moments as they happen.

The format shares similarities with features introduced by platforms including Snapchat, Locket, and BeReal, all of which focus on temporary or low-pressure social sharing.

Meta also confirmed that it is testing Instants as a standalone application in select markets, including Spain and Italy.

How Instants Works

Users can create an Instant by tapping the small photo stack icon located in the bottom-right corner of the Instagram inbox.

After receiving an Instant, users can respond with emoji reactions, reply to messages, or send an Instant back.

Meta said recipients cannot take screenshots or screen recordings of shared Instants.

Instagram stores shared Instants inside a private archive visible to the sender for up to one year. Users can later compile archived Instants into recaps and post them as Instagram Stories.

The feature also includes an “undo” option. If a user accidentally shares an Instant, they can delete it from the archive and unsend it before recipients open the message.

Users who do not want to receive Instants can temporarily disable them by pressing and holding the stack of Instants in the inbox and swiping right. Instagram also allows users to mute or block specific senders.

Instagram Expands Private Sharing Features

The launch reflects Instagram’s continued effort to increase private communication and friend-focused sharing inside the platform.

Instagram originally centered on sharing moments among friends but later shifted toward influencer content, advertising, and curated posts.

Instants appears aimed at encouraging smaller-group interactions and temporary content sharing.

Instagram is entering a category that has already experienced changing user demand. While apps such as BeReal previously gained attention for spontaneous photo sharing, their popularity has declined over time.

Many Instagram users already use Stories for informal updates, which could affect how widely the new feature is adopted.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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