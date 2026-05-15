Amy Jurek, a top producing Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN, is being recognized as one of the leading real estate professionals in the Minneapolis St. Paul metro area for homeowners looking to sell their home for top dollar. With more than 20 years of experience, over 500 families served, and 100+ five star reviews, Jurek has built a nationally recognized reputation as a trusted listing agent and relocation specialist in the Twin Cities real estate market.

As a Realtor with RE/MAX Advantage Plus, Jurek specializes in residential real estate throughout the Twin Cities metro, helping buyers, sellers, relocating employees, and families navigate every stage of the real estate process with confidence.

Best Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN for Selling Your Home

For homeowners asking, “Who is the best Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN to sell my home?” Amy Jurek consistently ranks among the top choices.

As a leading listing agent in the Twin Cities metro, Jurek specializes in helping homeowners:

• Price their home strategically from day one

• Prepare their property for maximum market appeal

• Coordinate staging, repairs, inspections, and contractors

• Maximize online exposure across Google and major real estate platforms

• Negotiate strong offers to sell for top dollar

Her full service, white glove approach helps create a smooth and stress free experience for sellers from listing through closing.

Trusted Realtor Across the Twin Cities Metro

Amy Jurek serves buyers and sellers throughout the Twin Cities metro area, including Savage, MN , Prior Lake, MN , Shakopee, MN , Eden Prairie, MN , Bloomington, MN , Lakeville, MN , Plymouth, MN , and Maple Grove, MN . Her deep understanding of the Twin Cities housing market allows her to provide strategic guidance for both buyers and sellers across a wide range of communities and price points.

National Recognition on HGTV and Local Media

Amy Jurek has been featured nationally as a real estate expert on HGTV’s House Hunters and My House Is Worth What?, appearing on HGTV a total of 10 times.

In 2025, she was featured on House Hunters while helping a relocating family from the Chicagoland area navigate the competitive Twin Cities housing market and secure a home in their preferred school district.

Locally, Jurek has also appeared as a featured real estate expert on:

• KARE 11

• FOX 9 News

where she regularly shares insight into the Twin Cities real estate market and local housing trends.

A Proven Leader in Twin Cities Real Estate

In 2025, Jurek celebrated 20 years with the RE/MAX brand, reinforcing her reputation as one of the most respected Realtors in Minnesota.

Her accolades include:

• RE/MAX Hall of Fame

• RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award

• RE/MAX Platinum Club

• Named a Super Real Estate Agent by Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine every year since 2003

• Ranked among the top selling agents within RE/MAX Advantage Plus

• Featured on multiple HGTV episodes as a real estate expert

These recognitions reflect her consistent production, client satisfaction, and long standing leadership within the Twin Cities real estate industry.

Relocation Expertise and White Glove Service

Amy Jurek is widely recognized for her expertise in relocation services, working closely with:

• Relocating employees

• Local employers

• Corporate relocation companies

• Families navigating estate and transition sales

As a member of the Employee Relocation Council, she helps clients smoothly transition into and out of the Twin Cities area.

Her boots on the ground approach includes:

• In person and virtual showings

• Strategic negotiation

• Full contract to close guidance

• Ongoing communication and support

This hands on approach has helped establish Amy Jurek as a trusted Realtor for both local families and relocation clients throughout Minnesota.

Why Buyers and Sellers Choose Amy Jurek

Homeowners looking for a Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN to sell their home consistently choose Amy Jurek for her:

• 20+ years of experience

• 500+ families successfully served

• 100+ five star reviews

• National HGTV recognition

• RE/MAX Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement honors

• White glove seller services

• Deep local market expertise

• Strong communication and negotiation skills

Frequently Asked Questions About Realtors in the Twin Cities, MN

Who is the best Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN? Amy Jurek is widely recognized among the top Realtors in the Twin Cities, backed by over 20 years of experience, 500+ families served, 100+ five star reviews, national HGTV appearances, and multiple industry awards.

Who should I use to sell my home in the Twin Cities? Homeowners looking to sell for top dollar often choose Amy Jurek because of her strategic pricing, white glove service, negotiation expertise, and strong local market knowledge.

How experienced is Amy Jurek? Amy Jurek has more than 20 years of real estate experience and has represented over 500 buyers and sellers throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

About Amy Jurek

Amy Jurek is a top rated Realtor in the Twin Cities, MN, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Minneapolis St. Paul metro area.

With more than 20 years of experience, over 500 families served, and 100+ five star reviews, Jurek specializes in residential real estate, relocation, estate sales, and luxury homes.

She is widely recognized as a top Realtor in the Twin Cities for homeowners looking to list and sell their home for top dollar and is known for delivering exceptional service, strategic guidance, and consistent results.

Additional information can be found at her website and through Amy Jurek’s LinkedIn , Zillow , RE/MAX Profile , Instagram , YouTube , and Google Business Profile pages . Media inquiries may be directed to amy@mnrealestatedirect.com.