MyGreekCharter Highlights New High-Tech Yachts Revolutionizing Luxury Yacht Charters in Greece

After inspecting more than 80 yachts at MEDYS 2026 in Nafplio, My Greek Charter says a new generation of high-tech “floating villa” yachts is changing the standard of on-water living, bringing more light, better sea access, cabin flexibility, and fuel efficiency to Greece charters for summer 2026.

My Greek Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, has released a new broker-led shortlist for Greece luxury yacht charters after inspecting more than 80 yachts in person at MEDYS 2026 in Nafplio. The company says the most important development for summer 2026 is not simply that more new yachts are joining the fleet. It is that the strongest new yachts are being designed around the way people actually want to live on the water in Greece.

For DMA Yachting brokers, that is the real value of a show like MEDYS. Walking the docks, touring yachts, and speaking with crews makes it much easier to see which changes are genuinely improving the charter experience. In Nafplio, the same design ideas kept standing out: bigger glass windows, fold-out balconies, water-level beach clubs, large sliding glass doors that can close for protection without cutting off the view, and brighter cabins with a much stronger connection to the sea.

Older yachts can still charter very well, but many were built around darker cabins, more enclosed salons, and more fixed, compartmentalized layouts. The best newer yachts are doing the opposite. They are opening up the yacht, improving visibility, and making more of the day happen at the edge of the water. For brokers at DMA Yachting, one of the clearest conclusions from this year’s show was simple: light has become one of the defining luxuries on a modern charter yacht.

The clearest example on My Greek Charter’s shortlist of new high-tech superyachts for charter in Greece is SEAWOLF X, the 42.83-meter Rossinavi hybrid-electric catamaran launched in 2024 and offered from EUR 380,000 to EUR 420,000 per week. In DMA Yachting’s onboard review in Sanremo, brokers highlighted her light Scandinavian-style interior, earthy natural palette, and unusually calm, retreat-like feel. Built on a 13.7-meter-beam catamaran platform, she combines hybrid-electric propulsion, lithium battery banks, around 150 square meters of solar panels, and AI-managed onboard systems, and a fuel consumption of only about 60 liters per hour at 8 knots, almost unheard of for a yacht of this size. Her most distinctive design detail is a recessed foredeck lounge with a jacuzzi concealed under a retractable hydraulic cover that lifts up for use and lowers during cruising to preserve the yacht’s sleek profile. Combined with a full-beam owner’s suite and a reduced 20 percent APA, SEAWOLF X gives brokers a rare mix of design, usable space, and real operating efficiency.

That technical side also matters in practical charter terms. The fuel efficiency of many new yachts can be dramatically better than that of many older yachts. In a season when fuel costs matter, this can be a serious selling point.

“On the best of these new yachts, the fuel efficiency is on another level,” said John Boullin, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “Compared with many older yachts, you can easily be looking at half the fuel burn. For clients, that makes a real difference. It can mean going further, being less restricted on itinerary, or simply not spending so much of the APA on fuel.”

The same broader shift is visible across the rest of the shortlist. JUST MARIE III, the 34.16-meter Sanlorenzo SX112, stands out for a stern area built as a roughly 90-square-meter beach zone, enlarged by fold-down terraces, and connected to the interior through large sliding glass doors. BESTIA, the 33.04-meter Sanlorenzo SP110, brings a sportier version of the same idea, with glass covering almost 80 percent of the yacht, solar panels helping support onboard systems, an opening glazed section, and a beach-focused aft setup, while still cruising at about 30 knots. For brokers tracking superyachts for charter in Greece , those are exactly the kinds of details that separate a yacht that merely looks modern from one that actually changes how a charter feels.

My Greek Charter says this is exactly the kind of shift brokers are supposed to catch early. Clients do not always arrive to rent a luxury yacht in Greece asking for hybrid propulsion, fold-down terraces, panoramic glazing, or adaptable cabin layouts. But they do know when a yacht feels brighter, easier, more versatile, and more connected to the destination. After MEDYS 2026, DMA Yachting’s view is that the best new high-tech yachts are advancing the Greece market because they are incorporating more of what guests actually value once they step on board.

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Shortlist

SEAWOLF X | Rossinavi hybrid-electric catamaran | 140ft | 12 guests | EUR 380,000 – 420,000 pw

A standout high-tech platform with a light Scandinavian-style interior, retractable bow lounge and jacuzzi, fuel consumption of only about 60L/h at 8 knots, and a notably low 20% APA for this size.

JUST MARIE III | Sanlorenzo SX112 | 112ft | 8 guests | from EUR 99,000 pw

Her fold-down terraces, sliding glass doors, and oversized beach zone make the stern one of the yacht’s main living spaces.

BESTIA | Sanlorenzo SP110 | 108ft | 8 guests | EUR 105,000 pw

A rare combination of performance and openness, with huge glass surfaces, solar support, modern layout thinking, and strong sea-level living.

DELLAGRAZIA | Sanlorenzo SX88 | 87.7ft | 8 guests | EUR 62,500 – 72,000 pw

A very strong Greece-based crossover yacht with an open loft-style layout, easy indoor-outdoor flow, and adaptable protected deck use.

VOLO MARE | Azimut Grande Trideck | 125ft | 12 guests | EUR 175,000 – 195,000 pw

Her Sea View Terrace, private patio, balcony master, beach club, and flexible six-cabin layout make her especially strong for larger groups.