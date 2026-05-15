Uplift TV Announces Free Streaming Network Launch

Uplift TV, a Black-owned, free streaming television network, is gaining national attention as one of the fastest-growing independent streaming platforms in the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs Denzel Larry and Tony Clyburn, the platform delivers movies, television shows, documentaries, podcasts, music videos, and original programming to viewers at no cost through an ad-supported model. Available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and mobile devices, Uplift TV is redefining what independent streaming can look like for both audiences and creators alike.

Two Founders, One Shared Vision

The story of Uplift TV begins with two entrepreneurs whose professional paths, though distinct, converged around a shared belief: that independent creators deserve a national stage.

Denzel Larry is a serial entrepreneur with a track record of building businesses from the ground up. Before co-founding Uplift TV, he launched seven retail shoe stores and owned Luxe Lounge, a nightclub in Georgia that he opened at the age of 25. His entrepreneurial instincts and operational experience gave him a clear understanding of what it takes to build a scalable venture, and his vision for Uplift TV was straightforward: to create a major streaming platform that removes the barriers independent creators typically face when trying to reach a broader audience.

Tony Clyburn brings a complementary set of skills rooted in law, business, and public administration. An attorney and entrepreneur, Clyburn currently serves as County Administrator for Marlboro County, South Carolina. His background spans multiple industries, including nightclub ownership and other business ventures, and his experience in government and legal leadership has been instrumental in shaping the operational and structural foundation of Uplift TV.

Together, Larry and Clyburn have built a platform that reflects both their individual strengths and their collective commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for filmmakers, podcasters, musicians, and storytellers across the country.

A Platform Built for Independent Creators

At the core of Uplift TV’s mission is a creator-first philosophy that distinguishes it from many of its competitors in the streaming space. While major platforms have historically prioritized content from established studios and well-funded production companies, Uplift TV was designed with independent creators in mind.

The platform actively invites content submissions from filmmakers, podcasters, and musicians, offering them a legitimate distribution channel to reach audiences nationwide. Independent filmmakers have already chosen Uplift TV as a national distribution platform to showcase their movies and television series to viewers across the United States. Content creators have noted the platform’s mission-driven approach, which focuses on providing independent storytellers with meaningful exposure and monetization opportunities through a growing streaming network.

Uplift TV’s creator program is structured to offer fair compensation, with the platform positioning itself as a more rewarding alternative to other streaming services in terms of revenue-per-thousand-impressions (RPM), a standard industry metric used to measure advertising earnings per one thousand content views. This approach signals a long-term commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem for independent media professionals.

“Our goal with Uplift TV is simple: to create a platform where great content and talented creators can reach audiences everywhere, regardless of budget, background, or industry connections,” said Denzel Larry, co-founder of Uplift TV.

Free Entertainment Without Compromise

For viewers, Uplift TV delivers a wide-ranging content library without requiring a subscription or payment of any kind. The platform operates on an ad-supported model, allowing audiences to access its full catalog of movies, television shows, documentaries, podcasts, music videos, and original programming completely free of charge.

The content library spans a broad spectrum of genres and categories, including thrillers, horror, crime, comedy, romance, social commentary, and documentaries. Beyond scripted and cinematic content, Uplift TV also features sections dedicated to news, live events, fitness, beauty, politics, and sports, making it a versatile destination for a wide range of viewer interests.

Viewers have consistently praised Uplift TV for offering a diverse library of free content without the barriers of subscription fees or paywalls. This accessibility-first approach aligns with the founders’ broader mission of democratizing entertainment, both for those who consume it and those who create it.

Amplifying Diverse Voices in Streaming

As a Black-owned streaming network, Uplift TV carries a cultural significance that extends beyond its business model. The platform was built with an intentional focus on amplifying diverse voices and stories that are often underrepresented or overlooked by mainstream media outlets and major streaming services.

This commitment is woven into every aspect of the platform, from the types of content it prioritizes to the creators it invites into its ecosystem. By centering diversity as a foundational value rather than an afterthought, Uplift TV is contributing to a broader shift in the media landscape, one in which independent and diverse storytellers have access to the same national distribution infrastructure as their more established counterparts.

The entrepreneurial backgrounds of Larry and Clyburn further reinforce this mission. Both founders have operated in industries and spaces where access and opportunity are not always evenly distributed, and that lived experience informs the way they have built Uplift TV from the ground up.

Growth, Recognition, and the Road Ahead

In 2026, Uplift TV was recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Free Streaming Platform for Independent Films and TV Shows in the United States. The award honored the platform’s commitment to supporting independent creators, expanding diverse storytelling, and providing free premium entertainment to audiences nationwide.

Uplift TV is emerging as a credible contender in the independent streaming space, with a rapidly expanding content library and a growing audience base across its supported platforms. The network’s combination of free access, diverse programming, and creator-focused infrastructure has positioned it as a platform to watch in the evolving streaming industry.

Industry observers have taken note of the platform’s trajectory, and Uplift TV has been recognized informally as one of the leading Black-owned streaming networks and fastest-growing independent streaming services in the United States. As the platform continues to expand its content partnerships and audience reach, its founders remain focused on the long-term mission of making high-quality entertainment accessible to everyone while opening new doors for the creators who produce it.

With a strong foundation, a clear mission, and a growing presence across major streaming devices and mobile platforms, Uplift TV represents a new chapter in independent media, one built on entrepreneurship, inclusion, and the belief that great content deserves a great platform.

About Uplift TV

Uplift TV is a Black-owned, free streaming television network offering movies, TV shows, documentaries, podcasts, music videos, and original programming. Founded by entrepreneurs Denzel Larry and Tony Clyburn, the platform is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and mobile devices. Uplift TV operates on an ad-supported model, providing viewers with free access to a diverse content library while offering independent creators a national distribution platform. The network is committed to amplifying diverse voices and building meaningful opportunities for filmmakers, podcasters, musicians, and storytellers across the United States.

The platform is accessible through Uplift TV and can also be streamed directly via Uplift TV’s platform . Audiences can follow the network’s latest updates and content announcements on Instagram and TikTok . For inquiries, you may contact them at info@uplifttv.co