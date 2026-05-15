X Introduces History Tab To Combine Bookmarks, Likes, Videos, And Articles In One Place

X has introduced a new History tab on iOS that combines bookmarks, likes, watched videos, and viewed articles into a single private section, giving users a centralized place to revisit content they previously saved or consumed on the platform.

The update changes the existing Bookmarks button in the mobile app’s left-side navigation menu to History. Inside the new section, users now see four separate tabs: Bookmarks, Likes, Videos, and Articles. Bookmarks and Likes continue to function as manually saved items, while the Videos and Articles tabs are automatically populated based on content users watch or read on X. According to X head of product Nikita Bier, the feature is designed to help users keep track of content they want to return to later, including unfinished reading or viewing sessions. The company said the History section remains private to each user.

History Tab Consolidates Previously Separate Features

The addition changes how content resurfacing works on X by bringing together features that previously existed in different parts of the app. Before the update, bookmarks were accessible through the main navigation menu, while liked posts were stored separately within a tab on individual user profiles. The new layout consolidates those areas into one destination.

The History feature also gives X functionality that resembles a web browser, where users can revisit previously viewed material even if they did not intentionally save it. By automatically cataloging articles and videos that users engage with, X creates a running archive of viewed content inside the app.

X Continues Push Into Long-Form Publishing

The update arrives as X continues to promote its long-form article publishing tools for creators and businesses. The platform has positioned long-form posts as a way to publish updates and written material beyond the standard 280-character limit attached to regular posts. With the new Articles tab, users can track written content they encounter while scrolling through the platform, effectively building a personalized reading feed within X itself.

The rollout also comes as publishers report declining referral traffic from platforms such as Facebook and Google. The decline has been linked to algorithm changes and AI-powered search and discovery systems that reduce outbound clicks to external websites. X is positioning that shift as an opportunity to encourage publishers, creators, and businesses to publish directly on its platform, where distribution and content discovery remain integrated into the service.

Featured image credits: creativecommons.org

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