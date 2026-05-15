LeapCat Launches Stablecoin Global Asset Trading: One Account for HK Stocks, US Stocks and IPO Subscriptions

Fintech platform LeapCat today officially launched its “Stablecoin Global Asset Trading” feature. With this new service, users can quickly participate in secondary market trading of Hong Kong and US stocks, as well as HK IPO subscriptions using stablecoins (e.g., USDT), making cross-border investing as easy as local trading.

Breaking Barriers Between Capital and Markets

For many investors, trading both HK and US stocks often requires opening accounts with multiple brokers and enduring lengthy fiat currency conversion and cross-border wire transfers. LeapCat integrates instant stablecoin settlement with mainstream brokerage channels, significantly reducing these obstacles:

One account for multiple markets – A single account covers HK stocks, US stocks and HK IPO subscriptions, eliminating tedious switching.

Efficient capital flow – Stablecoin funding avoids days of waiting and high fees associated with traditional wire transfers, greatly improving capital utilization.

Convenient IPO subscription – The entire process from reviewing prospectus information to submitting an order is fully online, helping users never miss an opportunity.

Users can access real-time quotes and depth data for HK and US stocks in one interface, with no additional learning curve.

Coming Soon: Agent Strategy Copy Lab (Demo Funds First)

LeapCat is building a new intelligent investment assistance tool – the “Agent Strategy Copy Lab”. Expected to launch soon, it will allow users to:

Risk‑free simulation verification – The platform provides demo funds. Users can select one or more “AI Agent strategies” (e.g., simulating the trading logic of top investment masters) to follow, observing historical backtest performance and simulated returns in live market conditions.

One‑click copy of proven strategies – After simulation, users can connect a satisfactory Agent strategy to real trading, with the system automatically syncing signals – no manual monitoring or order placement.

Multi‑strategy combination – Support for following multiple Agents of different styles at the same time, enabling strategy diversification and risk smoothing.

The lab will help investors test the suitability of different AI strategies at low cost and high efficiency before committing real capital, thus building a more rational decision-making system.

“Making AI‑assisted decision‑making accessible to ordinary people, just like institutions, is our long‑term direction. The Agent Strategy Copy Lab will first build user trust through a simulated environment, then gradually open up to live trading.” – LeapCat product head.

Other Upcoming Features

LeapCat also plans to provide short‑term capital support services for advanced investors, helping them seize more promising market opportunities within a compliant framework. Specific rules and launch dates will be announced later.

About LeapCat

LeapCat is committed to delivering simple, fast, transparent, all‑in‑one asset allocation services to global investors through the deep integration of stablecoins and traditional securities. The platform focuses on HK/US stock trading, IPO subscriptions, and AI strategy assistance, continuously building the next‑generation investment infrastructure.

Website: https://www.leapcat.ai

X (Twitter): @LeapCat_ai