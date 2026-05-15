Chabad of Sunny Isles Beach Brings the Community Together for an Inspiring Shavuot

Chabad of Sunny Isles Beach is preparing for the inspiring holiday of Shavuot with a full schedule of meaningful community programs, uplifting synagogue services, children’s activities, and acts of kindness that bring the entire community together. As the holiday approaches, excitement is building in our shul as families, children, and visitors prepare to celebrate the giving of the Torah with joy, unity, and gratitude.

Shavuot, which begins Thursday night, May 21st, and continues through Shabbos, May 23rd, commemorates the moment the Jewish people stood together at Mount Sinai and received the Torah. Throughout the holiday, the synagogue will host beautiful prayers, uplifting davening, inspiring shiurim, and warm community gatherings. Daily minyan services will provide opportunities for everyone to come together in prayer and hear the reading of the Ten Commandments, one of the highlights of the holiday.

One of the central preparations this year is the Shavuot Food Distribution taking place on Monday, May 18th. Inspired by the teachings of the Torah and the vision of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Chabad of Sunny Isles Beach continues its mission of ensuring that every family can celebrate Yom Tov with dignity. The Lubavitcher Rebbe emphasized that caring for those in need should not be limited only to Passover, but should be part of every Jewish holiday. This powerful message inspired many to continue helping families throughout the year.

The Rambam teaches that even the most beautiful holiday table lacks true joy if those in need are forgotten. With this in mind, Chabad’s Shavuot Food Drive provides local families with essentials including wine, fish, meat, dairy products, and fresh produce. Thanks to generous community support, over one hundred families have received food assistance before holidays, and more than 1,000 baked care packages have been distributed to local hospitals over the past eight years.

This important campaign continues in loving memory of Yehuda Shechter z”l through Chasdei Yehuda. Yehuda, a founding member of Chabad of Sunny Isles Beach, was known for his humility, generosity, and dedication to helping others. Community members are encouraged to donate or volunteer to help continue this vital work.

Alongside the holiday services and classes, there will also be exciting children’s programs leading up to and during Shavuot. On Wednesday, May 20th, families are invited to a Pre-Shavuot Children’s Story and Cookie Decorating event at the Sunny Isles Public Library. Children will enjoy interactive storytelling, hands-on Torah cookie decorating, and a joyful atmosphere filled with fun and learning.

Another highlight is the Children’s Sinai Climb & Ice Cream Party on Friday, May 22nd. Children will participate in live-action Shavuot themed games, creative activities, and hear the Ten Commandments read directly from the Torah. These engaging programs help children connect to the meaning of Shavuot in an exciting and memorable way.

Throughout the holiday, community members are invited to attend services, participate in shiurim and Torah classes, enjoy dairy kiddush lunches, and celebrate together as one family. Whether through heartfelt prayers, uplifting davening, acts of charity, or joyful children’s events, Chabad of Sunny Isles Beach is preparing for a meaningful and inspiring Shavuot for all.

For more information, go to: sunnychabad.org