Bundle Sparkle Events Announced as Full-Service Luxury Event Company

Bundle Sparkle Events, a family-owned luxury event company based in New Jersey, is making its mark as a comprehensive event planning and decor destination for clients seeking elevated celebrations. Founded by Frensis Dule, the company has built its reputation on immersive design, refined details, and seamless production, offering everything from intimate gatherings to grand-scale events under one roof. As demand for personalized, stress-free event experiences continues to grow, Bundle Sparkle Events positions itself as a singular resource for clients who want their vision executed with sophistication and intention.

A One-Stop Destination for Elevated Celebrations

What sets Bundle Sparkle Events apart in a competitive industry is its ability to consolidate every element of event production into a single, cohesive experience. Rather than requiring clients to coordinate between multiple vendors, the company offers a full suite of services that includes event decor, cake and dessert arrangements, photo and video coverage, tent, chair, and table rentals, and complete table settings. A curated preferred vendor list further extends the network of trusted professionals available to clients, ensuring that every component of an event meets the same standard of quality.

This all-inclusive model eliminates the logistical stress that often accompanies event planning. Clients are guided through each stage of the process with consistent communication and personalized attention, allowing them to focus on the experience rather than the coordination. The result is an event that reflects the client’s individual style while being executed with the precision and care that defines the Bundle Sparkle brand.

Design Philosophy Rooted in Intention and Detail

At the core of Bundle Sparkle Events is a commitment to handcrafted, visionary design. Each event is approached as a unique creative project, with decor concepts developed in direct collaboration with the client. From floral arrangements and lighting to custom table settings and structural elements such as tents and draping, every detail is selected and installed with purpose.

The company’s design process begins with understanding the client’s aesthetic preferences, the nature of the occasion, and the emotional tone they want to create. This foundation allows the Bundle Sparkle team to develop concepts that are not only visually striking but also deeply personal. Whether the event is a wedding reception, a milestone birthday celebration, a corporate gathering, or a private dinner, the design language is always tailored to the moment.

Luxury, in the Bundle Sparkle context, does not simply refer to price point. It refers to the quality of the experience, the thoughtfulness of the design, and the seamlessness of the execution. This definition guides every decision the team makes, from the selection of materials to the final placement of decor on the day of the event.

Life Deserves to Be Celebrated

Frensis Dule, Founder and CEO of Bundle Sparkle Events, has built the company around a central belief: that life’s most meaningful moments deserve to be honored with care and creativity. “Life deserves to be celebrated,” said Dule, “and finding the right event planner sets the ground for a stress-free event.” This philosophy is reflected in every client interaction, from the initial consultation to the final moments of an event.

Dule’s approach to client relationships is rooted in transparency, trust, and genuine investment in the outcome. The company’s primary goal is client satisfaction, and that priority shapes every operational and creative decision. Clients are not simply purchasing a service; they are entering a collaborative partnership with a team that is as invested in the success of the event as they are.

“We look forward to reconnecting with you soon,” Dule added, speaking to the lasting relationships the company builds with its clients. Many clients return to Bundle Sparkle Events for multiple occasions, a testament to the experience the team consistently delivers.

Looking Ahead in 2026

With this announcement, Bundle Sparkle Events is reinforcing its role in the regional event market as a planning and decor company focused on both visual impact and client comfort. The business states that its long-term direction includes continued relationship-building with clients, expanded visibility, and ongoing delivery of events that are organized, polished, and reflective of each client’s vision.

The 2026 message from the company centers on celebration as an important part of personal and family milestones. At the same time, the business emphasizes that the process behind those celebrations should be manageable and professionally supported. By combining design services with production coordination and vendor access, Bundle Sparkle Events aims to remain a practical option for clients seeking a stress-reduced planning experience without sacrificing detail or quality.

As event expectations continue to rise, companies that can align aesthetics, logistics, and communication are likely to remain in demand. Bundle Sparkle Events enters this period with a service model that reflects those priorities and with a stated commitment to client satisfaction as its primary goal.

The company’s Instagram presence at bundlesparkle.events offers a visual portfolio of past events, giving prospective clients a clear sense of the aesthetic range and design capabilities of the team. From lush, romantic wedding setups to sleek, modern corporate environments, the portfolio demonstrates the versatility that defines Bundle Sparkle Events. Clients and prospective customers are also encouraged to explore reviews and shared experiences through the company’s Google profile , where past clients have shared their feedback on the Bundle Sparkle experience.

The company’s website at bundle-sparkle.com provides detailed information about available services, the booking process, and how to begin planning an event with the Bundle Sparkle team.