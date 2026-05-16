Eat Spain Drink Spain Returns This Spring With A Flavor-Packed Celebration Of Spanish Food And Wine

This month-long campaign at Eat Spain Drink Spain invites consumers to discover the flavors that make Spain so special through in-store tastings, curated displays, and restaurant experiences designed to be fun, approachable, and full of flavor.

From timeless favorites to new discoveries, shoppers and diners can explore iconic products like jamón ibérico and jamón serrano, alongside standout cheeses such as Manchego, Mahón, and Murcia al Vino. Expect plenty of ways to enjoy Spain’s pantry staples too, from rich extra virgin olive oil, Sherry vinegar, and flavorful olives to conservas, Spain’s beloved premium tinned seafood made for sharing.

And of course, no Spanish experience is complete without wine. Whether it’s a refreshing and crisp albariño, elegant cava, juicy garnacha, or savory tempranillo, there’s something for every taste and occasion.

“Eat Spain Drink Spain is all about making it easy and exciting for people to experience the incredible variety of Spanish food and wine,” said Jeffrey Shaw from Foods from Spain at the Trade Commission of Spain in NY.

With events happening nationwide and digital content to match, it’s never been easier to explore, taste, and enjoy Spain. wherever you are.

For more information and to find participating locations, visit the official website and follow @spainfoodwine on Instagram.

ABOUT Eat Spain Drink Spain

Eat Spain Drink Spain returns April 15–May 16, 2026, with a nationwide celebration of Spanish food, wine, and beverages. The month-long campaign will feature in-store tastings, curated retail showcases, and Spanish-inspired restaurant menus highlighting products such as wines, aged cheeses, jamón ibérico, and conservas. Designed to bring Spain’s culinary heritage to life, the program invites consumers to explore its diversity and craftsmanship through accessible, immersive experiences. Supported by a national media and digital campaign, Eat Spain Drink Spain will engage audiences across the country in restaurants and retail establishments. For more information and participating locations, visit the official website and follow @spainfoodwine on Instagram.