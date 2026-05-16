Summer Glitter Announces Upcoming Launch of Glitter The World Podcast And New Healing-Inspired Artworks

Summer Glitter has officially announced the upcoming launch of her podcast, Glitter the World, alongside an emotionally driven collection of healing-inspired artworks. Through storytelling, art, and authentic conversations, the multi-faceted creative hopes to inspire audiences to reconnect with hope, compassion, and the power of human resilience.

More than a podcast, Glitter The World is being positioned as a movement rooted in emotional honesty and collective healing. The series will feature stories from Summer’s own life experiences as well as meaningful conversations with people she has encountered throughout her journey. The central message remains unwavering: positivity has the ability to transform lives, create connections, and spark a ripple effect that extends far beyond a single moment.

“Everybody needs more positivity right now than anything else,” said Summer Glitter. “The energy we put into the world always finds its way back to us. If we can help somebody smile, feel seen, or believe in themselves again, then we are already changing the world one moment at a time.”

Built around themes of love, peace, happiness, and self-expression, the upcoming podcast encourages listeners to celebrate life with intention and become fully present with the people around them. Summer’s vision for the platform is centered on elevating human connection while empowering individuals to embrace their own unique light.

“It’s time for all of us to grow and level up as a human race,” Summer shared. “We all have our own sparkle. The goal is to use it in our own way and remind people that the sky is not even the limit. We are capable of so much more when we lead with love.”

Alongside the podcast launch, Summer is also preparing to unveil a new body of artwork created during an intensely personal healing journey. The collection reflects resilience through adversity and the emotional process of rebuilding after years of physical pain and recovery. Following a devastating dog-walking accident in 2000, Summer underwent reconstructive neurosurgery on her right radial nerve in January of 2001 and developed arthritis at a young age, an experience that shaped much of her childhood and forced her to navigate pain and recovery long before most people could understand it. Years later, as an adult, she now finds herself revisiting that same trauma from an entirely different perspective.

In recent months, Summer underwent double hand surgeries on November 12, December 3, and December 31, 2025, enduring an intense physical and emotional recovery process that she says has tested her in ways she never imagined. Currently living with limited use of her right hand and navigating ongoing pain on a daily basis, she is navigating mobility issues while continuing her healing journey. Yet despite the exhaustion, uncertainty, and emotional weight of recovery, she has refused to allow her circumstances to define her spirit or silence her creativity.

Experiencing this trauma both as a child and again as an adult has given Summer a rare and deeply human perspective on resilience, fear, healing, and perseverance. It is this layered understanding of pain, and the determination to keep choosing hope through it, that now fuels her newest artistic chapter.

Rather than allowing hardship to silence her creativity, Summer transformed the experience into inspiration for a new healing series that explores strength, vulnerability, and perseverance through artistic expression.

“My healing journey has changed my perspective on everything,” she explained. “There are days when the pain feels overwhelming, when even the smallest task becomes difficult, but I keep reminding myself that there is still purpose in my story. Art became a way for me to process pain, rediscover gratitude, and keep moving forward even on difficult days. I want people to see these pieces and feel hope in them.”

The upcoming releases also reflect Summer’s wider philosophy on life and leadership. Outside of her creative pursuits, she serves as a regional manager for Dixon Golf, where she helps pre-existing golf tournaments generate greater financial support for schools, charities, sports teams, breast cancer research initiatives, and numerous community-focused causes.

That same sense of purpose carries into every aspect of her work. Summer describes her personal philosophy as a “work-play-rest harmony,” emphasizing that true fulfillment comes from living with honesty, accountability, and wholehearted intention.

“I put my heart into everything that I do,” she said. “I believe in showing up authentically, being straightforward, and creating a life that includes purpose, joy, healing, and meaningful connection all at once.” As anticipation builds around the launch of Glitter The World and the forthcoming artwork collection, Summer Glitter continues to position herself as a voice of encouragement during a time when emotional connection and optimism feel increasingly essential.

Through creativity, vulnerability, and unwavering resilience, Summer Glitter’s latest ventures serve as a reminder that even in life’s most difficult seasons, light can still be created and shared.