Transovo launches GEO platform to help businesses track and improve brand visibility in AI search engines

New Platform Launch

Transovo today announced the launch of Transovo GEO, a platform designed to help businesses measure and improve how their brand appears in AI-powered search engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.

The platform addresses a documented gap in how businesses manage their digital presence. According to industry research, 84% of brands currently have no process for tracking their visibility in AI-generated answers, despite significant growth in AI search usage. ChatGPT now processes approximately 2.5 billion queries per day and has surpassed 800 million weekly active users. Google AI Overviews appear in over 52% of all Google searches. Research from Adobe reports that AI-driven traffic to retail websites increased 693% year over year.

Studies also indicate that traffic referred from AI search converts at a higher rate than traditional organic search traffic, making AI visibility an increasingly relevant metric for marketing and revenue teams.

Platform Capabilities

Transovo GEO tracks brand mentions and citations across nine AI platforms: Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, and Grok.

The platform includes a Brand Consistency Monitor that submits four standardized questions about a brand to ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude simultaneously using live web-grounded responses. The questions — covering brand identity, services, target audience, and trustworthiness — reveal what each AI platform currently says about a brand and which third-party sources informed those answers. Results include a Brand Repair Score, a numerical measure of how consistently and positively AI platforms represent the brand.

In use with an agency client in the home services sector, the Brand Consistency Monitor identified that complaint aggregator sites were present in the citation pool for trust-related queries across three major AI platforms, contributing to hedged or cautious AI responses about the brand. The platform surfaced the specific source domains and recommended outreach targets to balance the citation pool with positive third-party coverage.

The GEO Agent runs a diagnostic analysis identifying whether visibility gaps stem from source authority, content structure, content freshness, or brand entity recognition issues. It then generates a weekly task plan with specific recommended actions and produces ready-to-use content assets including FAQ schema code, content rewrites, and outreach email drafts targeting high-priority citation sources.

The AI Overview Opportunities feature identifies keywords where a domain currently ranks on Google page one but does not appear in the corresponding Google AI Overview. Research indicates that approximately 80% of URLs cited in ChatGPT responses do not rank in Google’s top 100 results for the same query, reflecting a divergence between traditional search rankings and AI citation patterns.

Additional features include Citation Intelligence, which captures the specific URLs each AI platform retrieves when answering queries related to a brand’s topic area, and a 48-bot AI crawler checker that confirms whether training and search bots from major AI platforms can access the domain.

Availability and Pricing

Transovo GEO is available at transovo.ai/geo. A free AI visibility audit is available with no account creation or credit card required at transovo.ai/geo/audit. The audit delivers a visibility score, platform presence data across nine AI surfaces, and specific findings within approximately sixty seconds of entering a domain.

Paid plans start at $79 per month for individual businesses tracking one domain. A Growth plan at $149 per month supports up to three domains and includes the full Brand Intelligence suite. An Agency plan at $349 per month supports up to ten domains with white label reporting, team access, and automated client email digests.

Founder Statement

“Businesses are making decisions about their digital presence without knowing what these rapidly growing search platforms are saying about them,” said Anthony Johnson, Founder of Transovo. “Transovo GEO gives marketing teams and agencies a clear picture of their AI visibility and the specific tools to improve it.”

About Transovo

Transovo builds AI-native marketing intelligence tools for businesses navigating the shift from traditional search to generative AI search. Its flagship platform, Transovo GEO, combines visibility monitoring, competitive intelligence, and a full execution layer to help brands improve their presence in the AI-generated answers their buyers see. Learn more at transovo.ai.