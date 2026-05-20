Red Rhino Coatings Delivers Durable, One-Day Concrete Floor Solutions for Homes and Businesses in Greater Indianapolis

A 2022 survey by CRAFTSMAN® found that 53% of American adults use their garage for DIY projects. This is in addition to using the space to park their vehicles and store belongings, so garages get a lot of use. This means that the flooring must hold up, or else it’ll face damage and weakening.

Most garages use concrete as flooring, but without coating, it faces issues such as moisture, stains, salt, and weather damage. Not to mention, uncoated concrete doesn’t have a refined look, which can detract from the garage’s aesthetics.

The solution is to apply a coating to the flooring, and Red Rhino Coatings provides this service to the Greater Indianapolis area. This company can do both residential and commercial floor coatings, ensuring that all residents in the Greater Indianapolis area are serviced.

Coating can be a great way to protect flooring in not just the garage, but also in other rooms, like basements, patios, pool decks, and even interior flooring. Red Rhino Coatings can provide either epoxy or polyurethane coatings, and some have UV and weather resistance, making them optimal for outdoor use.

These coatings make the flooring resistant to stains and damage, and homeowners don’t have to spend extra energy on upkeep either. These coatings are low-maintenance and durable, and they allow people to enjoy their spaces easily.

The business also does decorative flake epoxy flooring and metallic epoxy coatings. These offer unique ways to make flooring stand out and be pleasing to the eye. In addition, the coatings are slip-resistant and can withstand heavy use.

Red Rhino Coatings doesn’t just provide coating services. Clients can also utilize its concrete sealing services if needed.

The options include natural penetrating sealers, wet look concrete sealers, and honey brown tinted sealer. Prices range from $6 to $15 per square foot or more.

Those who are interested in the company’s services can reach out to request a free on-site consultation. Afterward, they’ll receive a transparent quote that outlines both the costs and timeline. From there, they can set an appointment that fits their schedule, and the team will arrive punctually to carry out the work.

As a licensed and insured family-owned company, Red Rhino Coatings utilizes state-of-the-art equipment, high-quality materials, and highly trained installation professionals to deliver results that meet rigorous quality standards. Guided by a mission to lead the concrete coatings industry with precision, integrity, and innovation, the company positions itself as a leader in the concrete coatings industry throughout the Greater Indianapolis region.