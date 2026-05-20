Gallery 30 South Announces New Exhibition Featuring Margery Thomas-Mueller

Gallery 30 South has announced the opening of Over the Bridge, a solo exhibition by Margery Thomas-Mueller, now on view in Las Vegas through June 30, 2026. The exhibition presents a series of abstract landscape works that explore transformation, memory, and the shifting relationship between nature and perception.

The exhibition takes its title from the symbolic act of crossing a bridge, a moment often associated with transition, reflection, and change. Through a collection of watercolor works, Thomas-Mueller examines those in between states by translating natural forms into layered abstractions that invite individual interpretation.

The announcement marks the gallery’s latest seasonal exhibition focused on contemporary artists whose work engages with place, material experimentation, and visual storytelling through nonrepresentational forms.

A Career Shaped by Art and Design

Thomas-Mueller’s artistic background spans formal study in Pittsburgh, New York City, and Perugia. Her training included work at Art Students League of New York, Carnegie Mellon University, and Accademia di Belle Arti di Perugia. These institutions contributed to the technical foundation that informs her current practice.

In parallel with her studio work, Thomas-Mueller spent more than four decades as an interior designer. Her professional design experience included residential and commercial projects throughout the United States. That work informed her understanding of proportion, atmosphere, and spatial composition, which remain visible in the way her paintings organize shape, depth, and movement.

In 2011, Thomas-Mueller shifted to painting full time. Since then, her work has appeared in solo exhibitions and juried shows across regional, national, and international venues. The current exhibition reflects that continued development, presenting a body of work centered on abstraction as a means of exploring natural landscapes.

Watercolor on Yupo as a Central Medium

A defining element of the exhibition is the use of watercolor on Yupo paper. Unlike traditional watercolor paper, Yupo is a synthetic surface that does not absorb pigment. This allows the paint to remain active on the surface longer, creating movement and layered effects that become central to the final image.

Thomas-Mueller’s process relies on balancing deliberate composition with the fluid behavior of the medium. Colors move, overlap, and settle in ways that introduce unpredictability. The resulting works are shaped by both technical control and the material’s own response to water and pigment.

This method supports the exhibition’s broader theme of transition. Forms emerge gradually through washes and transparent layers, often suggesting terrain, horizon lines, or atmospheric conditions without presenting literal scenes. The landscapes remain abstract, yet recognizable enough to evoke memory and association.

The work is produced in the artist’s studio in Alton, where she continues to focus on landscape as a conceptual subject rather than a direct visual record.

An Exhibition Built Around Interpretation

Over the Bridge emphasizes observation through time. Many works reveal additional layers through close viewing, with details becoming visible only after prolonged attention. Textures, overlapping tones, and subtle changes in value create shifting impressions across each composition.

The exhibition encourages viewers to interpret rather than identify. Forms may suggest distant ridgelines, water, vegetation, or weather patterns, but the imagery remains open. This allows each painting to function as both landscape and emotional reference, shaped by personal memory.

This interpretive openness aligns with current conversations in contemporary abstract painting, where environmental imagery often serves as a point of departure rather than a fixed destination. In Thomas-Mueller’s work, the landscape becomes a framework for considering change, movement, and time.

Gallery 30 South noted that the exhibition was selected for its engagement with material process and its relevance to current gallery programming centered on contemporary visual practices. The presentation also expands the gallery’s continued emphasis on exhibitions that bridge regional and national artists with broader audiences.

Exhibition Schedule and Public Access

The exhibition opened on May 1, 2026 and remains on view through June 30, 2026 at Gallery 30 South. The presentation includes multiple original works and preview images made available through the gallery for public viewing.

The gallery has indicated that purchase inquiries and exhibition information are available directly through its contact channels. Collectors and visitors may request availability details through the gallery’s office.

The announcement arrives during a period of continued growth for gallery based exhibitions centered on independent contemporary artists, with regional galleries increasingly highlighting thematic solo presentations that connect traditional mediums with contemporary interpretation.

As Over the Bridge continues through the summer season, the exhibition adds to that broader conversation by examining how abstraction can translate lived experience into landscape based visual form.

About Gallery 30 South

Gallery 30 South is an exhibition space presenting contemporary visual artists across painting, mixed media, and installation. The gallery curates solo and group exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists whose work reflects current developments in contemporary visual practice. Additional information about current exhibitions and featured artists is available through Gallery 30 South , with updates also shared on Facebook and Instagram . Exhibition inquiries may also be directed to the gallery via gallery30south@gmail.com and by phone at (323) 547 3227.